Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- It’s been a lost season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. But it’s been another solid year for right-handed pitcher Josh Collmenter.

Collmenter continued his stellar late stretch of the season Monday, allowing only two runs over 6 1/3 innings in winning his 11th game of the season -- a career high.

The outing was actually his worst in over a month. Entering Monday, he had allowed only four runs total since Aug. 22, a span of five starts. He went only 2-1 over that period, however.

“I’ve been kind of effectively wild my last handful,” Collmenter said. “I haven’t been putting it everywhere I wanted and my change-up has kind of been hit or miss. But when I’ve needed to make pitches, I’ve made them.”

Collmenter walked only one Monday, but it ended up allowing a run to score. He also fell behind Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki in the seventh inning and gave up a double. That runner ended up scoring too.

“Limit those and it could have been an even better start,” Collmenter said.

Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson noted Collmenter’s consistency over the whole season.

“Maturity,” Gibson said. “I think he spots his fastball well and his change-up keeps them off balance. You can just tell he has good baseball savvy, stays ahead of the hitters. He just has a sense of what to throw.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-94

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Andrew Chafin, 0-0, 1.64 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 12-11, 4.64 ERA PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Aaron Hill dislocated his right pinky finger on a slide into home plate in the top of the eighth inning. He is considered day-to-day. Before that, Hill was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double.

--SS Ender Inciarte went 2-for-5 Monday and extended his hitting streak against American League teams to nine games. He also has a hit in nine of his last 11 overall.

--1B Mark Trumbo hit his 12th homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth inning. He has a hit in eight straight games against Minnesota and is hitting .452 with three doubles and four homers over his last 11 against the Twins.

--CF A.J. Pollock went 3-for-5 Monday and has now reached base safely in 16 of his last 17 games. He is batting .352 in his last 24 games since May 26, with a lengthy stint on the disabled list in the middle. The three-hit game was his 10th this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nolasco has been a guy we’ve had trouble with in the past. The guys made some good adjustments during the game. He left some curveballs up that we were able to hit.” --Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson on his team’s strategy against Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco, who has spent much of his career prior to this year in the National League.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--Aaron Hill dislocated his right pinky finger on a slide into home plate in the top of the eighth inning of a game Sept. 22. He is considered day-to-day.

--LHP Oliver Perez (tired arm) missed games Sept. 15-21. He pitched on Sept. 22 out of the bullpen.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 15. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 12, the second time he has thrown off a mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 24, 2013. He is expected to be ready for the 2014 season.

--RHP Brad Ziegler (injured left knee) last pitched Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair frayed cartilage under his kneecap Sept. 9.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery on March 25 and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is scheduled to have another CT scan the second week of September.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Andrew Chafin

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP Zeke Spruill

LHP Joe Paterson

RHP Randall Delgado

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Chris Owings

INF Nick Ahmed

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cody Ross

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Brett Jackson