Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Arizona Diamondbacks don’t come to the Twin Cities much. Left fielder Ender Inciarte probably wishes they visited more often.

Inciarte had four hits Tuesday, scored in a run and knocked in another in the Diamondbacks’ 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins. He has six hits in the first two games of the three-game series at Target Field, raising his batting average nine points, even in the dog days of September.

“I‘m not trying to much,” Inciarte said. “I’ve been working in the cage with (Diamondbacks hitting coach) Turner (Ward), working on my approach every day and trying to be consistent.”

A rookie from Venezuela, Inciarte spent a vast majority of the season atop the Diamondbacks’ batting order, showing a maturity beyond his years. While his patience at the plate was lacking early in the season, Inciarte is becoming better at laying off pitches and drawing more walks. He had as many walks in August (nine) as he did in May, June and July combined, and he has seven more already this month.

“As a leadoff hitter, you’re going to see a lot more at-bats,” Inciarte said. “You just try and see the ball, hit the ball and not try and do too much.”

Inciarte had three of the seven hits allowed by Twins starter Kyle Gibson on Tuesday. After rolling over a pitch in his first at-bat, Inciarte said he was not going to be fooled again.

“He’s got good movement on his fastball,” Inciarte said. “I told myself I was going to let the ball travel as much as I can and hit the ball up the middle.”

After a bunt single in his second at-bat, Inciarte did just that, lacing a pair of singles to center in his third and fourth at-bats before wrapping up his night with an RBI hit to left-center field.

“I let the ball travel and started seeing it better,” Inciarte said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-95

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Vidal Nuno, 2-11, 4.60 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 15-10, 3.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Chafin allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks in three-plus innings Tuesday against the Twins. It was the shortest of three major league starts. He struck out five, matching his season total entering the night.

--LF Ender Inciarte had four hits and drove in a run with an RBI single in the ninth inning. He has a 10-game hitting streak in interleague play and is batting .432 in those games.

--3B Jake Lamb, who went 1-for-4 Tuesday, has a hit in 10 of his past 11 starts. He is batting .333 with six extra-base hits over that span, and he has scored four runs in his past five games.

--1B Mark Trumbo went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, snapping a brief five-game road hitting streak. He knocked in a run with a groundout in the eighth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Behind a lot of guys, a lot of three-ball counts, 2-0 counts. The second inning started with a walk. And then (Twins SS Eduardo) Escobar comes in and gets an excuse-me base hit down the right field line, (Twins PH Chris) Parmelee came in and got one down the left field line, and that gives them the three runs.” -- Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson, on the second inning endured by LHP Andrew Chafin on Tuesday in Arizona’s 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Aaron Hill (dislocated right pinky) was hurt Sept. 22, and he did not play Sept. 23. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 15. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 12, the second time he has thrown off a mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 24, 2013. He is expected to be ready for the 2014 season.

--RHP Brad Ziegler (injured left knee) last pitched Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair frayed cartilage under his kneecap Sept. 9.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery on March 25 and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is scheduled to have another CT scan the second week of September.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Andrew Chafin

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP Zeke Spruill

LHP Joe Paterson

RHP Randall Delgado

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Chris Owings

INF Nick Ahmed

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cody Ross

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Brett Jackson