Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The removal of manager Kirk Gibson with three games left in the season was not a reflection of the record, chief baseball officer Tony La Russa said, but a continuation of a theme started when La Russa came aboard to oversee baseball operations in May.

“We just decided that being fresh, starting fresh with not just the upstairs leadership team but downstairs, is more consistent with what we are doing as an organization,” La Russa said Friday.

The firings of Gibson and bench coach and long-time friend Alan Trammell were announced 15 minutes before a press conference to introduce new general manager Dave Stewart and new director of baseball operations De Jon Watson.

The D-backs (63-96) entered the final series of the regular season against St. Louis with the worst record in the major leagues, although at least some of that can be attributed to season-ending injuries to No. 1 starter Patrick Corbin and in-season injuries to Paul Goldschmidt, Mark Trumbo, A.J. Pollock and Bronson Arroyo that caused all to miss extended time. The D-backs have 1,370 player-days on the disabled list this season, second to Texas in the majors.

“So it is really not a reflection on them,” La Russa said of Gibson and Trammell. “I know that sounds a little hollow, but I‘m always sincere when I am serious. The situation was unfair enough that the losses piled up, but we are making a fresh start. It made sense in the end to start fresh with the manager.”

Stewart said Triple-A Reno manager Phil Nevin, Double-A Mobile manager Andy Green and D-backs hitting coach and former Mobile manager Turner Ward are in-house candidates to replace Gibson, who was 353-375 in his four-plus seasons.

“We are looking for somebody who can lead this club, not just in the short term but the long term,” Stewart said. “There are some good names out there. We’ve got veteran guys who are out there that are available, and we’ve got some young stars that are actually within our system. We definitely are going to look at those guys, but the outside guys we are going to take a little bit more time and really, really do a good job of who we bring in here.”

Gibson, the D-backs’ bench coach since 2007, took over as manager in July 2010, when A.J. Hinch was fired. Gibson led the D-backs to the NL West title at 94-68 in 2011. The team was 81-81 in 2012 and 2013 before fading this season.

“I am extremely appreciative for this opportunity and I had a great experience with the Diamondbacks,” Gibson said in a prepared statement. “I know we had a tough year and people will look at this as a negative, but we accomplished a lot of good things here. I told the team that I have nothing but the utmost respect for this organization and the people I’ve met along the way.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-97

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 15-10, 2.73 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 8-12, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Ender Inciarte is the first D-backs rookie to have three four-hit games in a season, and his 14-game hitting streak is the second longest for a rookie in franchise history. He has the longest, an 18-gamer from July 29-Aug. 18. Inciarte is hitting .424 during his current streak and has nine hits in his last three games. His double with two runs on in the eighth inning Friday had the look of a game-winner until it kicked off the warning track and hopped into the left-field seats. Inciarte drove in one run, but Didi Gregorius, who would have scored easily from first base, had to hold at third and the score remained tied at 6. St. Louis won, 7-6, in 10 innings. “If that happened for them, they were supposed to win the game,” Inciarte said. “We did the best we could. It was a good game.”

--RHP Will Harris has made 16 consecutive scoreless appearances, a career best, over 15 2/3 innings. After a rough start that included a demotion to the minors, Harris’ ERA has dropped to 4.34.

--SS Didi Gregorius had three hits to extend his hitting streak to seven games, and he went into the hole to field a ground ball and start a force out that limited St. Louis to one run in the 10th inning.

--RHP Trevor Cahill cruised through five innings, giving up one run, before giving up three runs on four hits in the sixth inning. If one number can describe Cahill’s down season, it is this: Opponents hit .389 against him with runners in scoring position. “He was good in spurts and if you look back at the year Trevor has had, there have been some inconsistencies,” D-backs acting manager Alan Trammell said. Cahill finished 3-12 with a 5.61 ERA in 110 2/3 innings this season.

--2B Chris Owings (left shoulder) was a late scratch from the starting lineup because of shoulder soreness. He missed almost two months with a slight shoulder dislocation that occurred on a collision at home plate in late June before returning Sept. 2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If that happened for them, they were supposed to win the game.” -- D-backs LF Ender Inciarte, whose ground-rule double with runners on first and third in the eighth inning tied the game at 6 but would have driven in two had it not bounced into the seats.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Chris Owings (left shoulder) was a late lineup scratch Sept. 26. He is considered day-to-day.

--2B Aaron Hill (dislocated right pinky) was hurt Sept. 22. He did not play Sept. 23-26, though he was available off the bench Sept. 24. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (complete tear of right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 15. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 15.

--LHP Matt Reynolds (Tommy John surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He threw his first bullpen session June 10. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 12, the second time he has thrown off a mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 24, 2013. He is expected to be ready for the 2014 season.

--RHP Brad Ziegler (injured left knee) last pitched Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair frayed cartilage under his kneecap Sept. 9.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 4. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time since having surgery on March 25 and is considered to be on schedule to make a complete recovery before the start of spring training in February.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He will not need surgery, a CT scan confirmed Aug. 26, as the D-backs initially suspected. He is scheduled to have another CT scan the second week of September.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Andrew Chafin

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Evan Marshall

RHP Matt Stites

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP Zeke Spruill

LHP Joe Paterson

RHP Randall Delgado

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Tuffy Gosewisch

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Jake Lamb

INF Cliff Pennington

INF/C Jordan Pacheco

INF Chris Owings

INF Nick Ahmed

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alfredo Marte

CF Ender Inciarte

RF David Peralta

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cody Ross

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Brett Jackson