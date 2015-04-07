Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Opening Day starts are no big deal to the Diamondbacks’ Aaron Hill He has made 10 of them. But Monday’s was a bit unusual. He opened at third base in Arizona’s 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, and he is likely to play more third base than second this season.

Shortstop Nick Ahmed and second baseman Chris Owings were named the middle-infield starters late last week, leaving Hill as a reserve for the first time in his 11-year career. He started at third Monday over left-handed-hitting Jake Lamb in a matchup situation against San Francisco left-hander Madison Bumgarner, although he later moved to second when Lamb batted for Owings.

The D-backs could look to trade Hill, who is set to make $22 million over the next two years, but Hill is not asking for that.

”Yes, selfishly, I want to play every day, of course,“ said Hill, 33. ”In a perfect world, I would love to play every day, just to tell them I can do it again. There is no such thing as a perfect scenario, but this is pretty darn close. My family is here. My kids are in school here.

“It is what it is, and we’re in situation where we have a lot of good young guys. It’s a great team, so I have a blast coming to the field with these guys. It was tough in spring thinking about this. I‘m sure the situation (to play more) will present itself at some point during the season.”

Hill started at second base for the D-backs since being acquired in August 2011 stretch-drive deal, and he helped them to the NL West title that year. Hill hit a career-high 44 doubles while batting a career-high .302 in 2012 before missing half of 2013 with a broken hand. He had 26 doubles and 60 RBIs last season, when he was moved to third in September when the D-backs wanted to look at Owings at second base.

He carries a professional’s mindset into the season.

“Just go play,” Hill said. “If another team wants you, that’s a good thing. That’s one of those uncontrollables. These guys are great. I‘m having a good time with ‘C.O.', Ahmed, ‘Lamber.'”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 8-13, 4.00 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-8, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Collmenter, who gave up seven earned runs in his final 50 innings last season to earn the Opening Day start, gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings during a 5-4 loss to San Francisco on Monday. “I wasn’t as fine as I wanted to be,” Collmenter said. “If I am going to be successful, I have to throw fastballs where I want them. I was more all over the place than I would like to be. I got behind in some counts, and they were able to put the bat on some pitches. Sometimes they blooped them in. Sometimes they hit them well. I didn’t keep them off-balance enough.” The first three Giants hitters went 8-for-9 with four runs.

--RHP Daniel Hudson had his fastball clocked consistently at 95-96 mph during his one inning, the eighth. He gave up two hits, one a soft looper to right field and one a hard-earth chopper that bounced over 1B Paul Goldschmidt’s head. “He looked smooth and he felt good. That’s the key,” manager Chip Hale said.

--3B/OF Yasmany Tomas, who lost the starting third base job to Jake Lamb, will be used mostly in right field at Triple-A Reno, where he was assigned Saturday. C/OF Peter O‘Brien will start the season in left field for Reno, although he will spend some time behind the plate as the season moves along.

--RHP Brad Ziegler pitched to one batter and got two outs Monday, something he has done before. Ziegler got Giants C Buster Posey to ground into a double play to end the ninth inning, the 49th double play grounder Ziegler has induced since 2011. He had a career-high 21 in 2012.

--OF Victor Reyes was acquired from Atlanta on Monday for a Round B pick in the competitive balance draft. Reyes, who has not played higher than Class A, was the final piece of the trade that sent RHP Trevor Cahill to Atlanta on Thursday. The D-backs also agreed to pay $6.5 million of Cahill’s $12 million salary this season. Reyes, 20, was named to South Atlantic League midseason all-star team at Class A Rome last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a bulldog, man. He changes speeds. He uses all locations, uses all his pitches. He’s one of the best. World Series MVP. That’s why they are the champions. They weren’t very good this spring, but they don’t have to worry about spring training. They are a great team.” -- D-backs manager Chip Hale, on LHP Madison Bumgarner and the Giants, who earned a 5-4 win over Arizona in the season opener Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in June.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is not expected back before May.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He may return sometime in April.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Gerald Laird

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF Ender Inciarte