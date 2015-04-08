Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Anticipated fourth outfielder Ender Inciarte started for the second consecutive game Tuesday, this time in center field to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a perceived matchup edge against San Francisco Giants right-hander Ryan Vogelsong.

For Inciarte, the pitcher’s throwing arm does not seem to matter. Inciarte, a left-handed batter who gave starter A.J. Pollock a day off Tuesday in Arizona’s 7-6 win, hit .279 against right-handers and .273 against left-handers last season, his first in the majors.

He started in left field against Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner on Monday, and he is expected to see plenty of time in left against lefties. His solid track record against them was a factor in the D-backs’ decision to release right-handed-hitting Cody Ross on Saturday and keep three catchers on the roster.

Inciarte singled against Bumgarner and tough Giants’ situational specialist Javier Lopez on Monday, which is really nothing out of the ordinary. Inciarte is 5-for-12 (.417) against Bumgarner and is 2-for-3 against the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw, who is scheduled to start against the D-backs on Saturday.

Inciarte said he tempers his approach against lefties.

“I concentrate more because I know it is not easy lefty-on-lefty, so I just try to make sure I see the ball and hit it up the middle,” Inciarte said. “I make sure to let the ball travel more. I just make sure to stay middle-away so I can lay off those dirty sliders. That’s been my approach in the minors, and it has been good for me.”

Only Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (8-for-13, .615) and Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro (10-for-24, .417) have hit as well against Bumgarner among players with at least 13 plate appearances against him.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 0-0, 5.06 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-5, 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Lake Lamb drove in four runs with a groundout and a three-run home run, setting a franchise record with seven RBIs in the first two games of a season. The previous record was four, most recently accomplished by RF Mark Trumbo in 2014. Lamb’s homer on a 3-2 pitch from Giants RHP Ryan Vogelsong in the fifth inning gave the D-backs a 7-4 lead in their 7-6 victory. “He hung a slider and I put a good swing on it,” said Lamb, who had a three-run, pinch-hit double in a 5-4 loss Monday. Lamb is the first rookie with seven RBIs in the first two games since Detroit OF Johnny Groth in 1949.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa recorded his D-backs victory on the same night new manager Chip Hale had his Tuesday. It wasn’t easy. De La Rosa gave up eight hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings, and he threw first-pitch strikes to eight of the 23 batters he faced, not counting an intentional walk. He gave up homers to Giants C Buster Posey in the first inning and SS Brandon Crawford in the sixth while benefitting from homers by 3B Jake Lamb and RF David Peralta.

--LF David Peralta’s first home run of the season came in his first career game hitting cleanup. His three-run shot in the third inning gave the D-backs a 4-2 lead over the Giants. Manager Chip Hale said this spring he planned to slot Peralta between No. 3 hitter 1B Paul Goldschmidt and No. 5 hitter RF Mark Trumbo against right-handed starters, and the D-backs faced San Francisco RHP Ryan Vogelsong on Tuesday. “I am not trying to think too much about hitting fourth,” Peralta said. “I am just keeping my game plan. I don’t think about hitting between ‘Goldy’ and Trumbo. I just think about hitting the same way that I am.”

--RHP Chase Anderson will start the fourth game of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. He is scheduled to oppose LHP Brett Anderson, a one-time D-backs draft pick who was traded to Oakland in the Dan Haren deal before the 2008 season.

--RHP Archie Bradley is set to make his major league debut Saturday against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. Bradley was the seventh player taken in the 2011 draft.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He battled. He won the game. That’s the key. We want winning pitchers, and he did everything he could to win.” -- D-backs manager Chip Hale, on RHP Rubby De La Rosa, who allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings during a 7-6 win over the Giants on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in June.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is not expected back before May.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He may return sometime in April.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

BULLPEN:

CATCHERS:

INFIELDERS:

OUTFIELDERS:

