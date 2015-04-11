Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Diamondbacks right-hander Archie Bradley will be the fifth player selected in the first round of the 2011 draft to make a start in the major leagues when he opposes the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Bradley will join Pittsburgh right-hander Gerrit Cole, Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer, Miami right-hander Jose Fernandez and Oakland right-hander Sonny Gray, all of whom were among the top 18 picks. Bradley, who signed out of high school, is the youngest of that group at 22, 10 days younger than Fernandez. New D-backs manager Chip Hale saw Gray, out of Vanderbilt, first-hand the last two seasons as the A’s bench coach.

“It’s hard to compare them, but maybe he can do what Sonny has done for the A‘s,” manager Chip Hale said of Bradley.

Bradley was 3-2 with a 1.62 ERA in six appearances this spring, pitching so well that the D-backs felt comfortable trading veteran right-hander Trevor Cahill to Atlanta four days before the start of the regular season.

Bradley has gone through a lot in his three-plus years in the D-backs’ organization, including the pressure that a No. 1 pick can face not only from the outside but also internally. He was a candidate for the starting rotation last spring after an eye-popping 2013 but was returned to the minors the last week of camp. A forearm injury followed, and his numbers suffered.

”I lost who I was last year,“ Bradley said. ”I was so caught up in making this team, and then I didn‘t. Every outing when I came back was trying to show them in one outing that I was ready to pitch in the big leagues. Didn’t throw the ball very well. Struggled. Had doubts. Didn’t believe in myself or who I am as a pitcher.

“I was so caught up in worrying about everything outside of pitching. I was so caught up in the media and their expectations, everyone’s expectations, to take care of what I needed to do. (Last year) humbled me and kind of exposed me, but at the same time it helped me so much in understanding what I needed to work on. Just took a long hard look at that and got to work and feel like I am in a lot better place right now. That’s the biggest thing this offseason, this spring and even now. All I‘m worried about my pitching and my (work) in between. Everything else will take care of itself.”

Bradley credits D-backs pitching coach Mike Harkey, also a former first-round draft pick, for helping him see the big picture. The two worked together in the Arizona Fall League.

“He told me before he left the Fall League, ‘I‘m going to make this team this year,'” Hale said. “He backed up his words.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-2

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 0-0, 4.50 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Ender Inciarte, who became the D-backs’ designated left fielder against left-handed pitchers when OF Cody Ross was released two days before the start of the regular season, is 4-for-7 against lefties this season, including his game-winning single against Dodgers reliever J.P. Howell on Friday. “He hits lefties well, we know that,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. Inciarte also has hits against Giants LHPs Madison Bumgarner and Javier Lopez the first week of the season.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt’s three-run homer off Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson in the third inning Friday was his 14th career homer in 58 games against the Dodgers. He also has 47 RBIs against them since being promoted from Double-A Mobile on Aug. 2, 2011. “We know he’s over there,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

--RHP Chase Anderson gave up three runs on five hits in five innings, getting the D-backs closer to their first quality start of the season. ”For me, sub-par, but the main goal is to win the game,“ Anderson said. ”The starters had given up 13 earned runs in their first 14 1/3 innings. Anderson did not give one up until Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal’s solo homer in the fourth.

--RHP Archie Bradley, 22, is scheduled to make his major league debut against the Dodgers and reigning NL MVP and Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw on Saturday. “I‘m sure he’s excited,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. Bradley, the seventh player taken in the 2011 draft, was 3-2 with a 1.62 ERA in six appearances this spring. One day after Bradley pitched six scoreless innings in an exhibition game against Cleveland on April 1, the D-backs traded RHP Trevor Cahill to Atlanta.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As soon as he stole third base, it was ‘win, win.’ You have the confidence that he did this for the team, now I have to do my job.” -- Arizona LF Ender Inciarte, who drove in PH Cliff Pennington with the winning run in the 10th inning Friday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in June.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is not expected back before May.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He may return sometime in April.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Gerald Laird

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF Ender Inciarte