Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks would have had a hard time scripting a better major league debut for rookie right-hander Archie Bradley.

Not only did Bradley give up only one hit in six shutout innings of a 6-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, he also singled off reigning National League MVP and Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw in his first plate appearance in the second inning.

Bradley was picked off first base after his single to end the inning, but that did not affect him. Nor did the four walks and eight 3-2 counts, only two of which reached base. The Dodgers had two runners on base in only the fourth inning, when Howie Kendrick doubled after a walk to put runners on second and third. Bradley struck out the next batter with a curve and got a tame groundout to end the inning.

“Not pleased with the walks or the pitch count,” said Bradley, 22, who threw 112 pitches. “But for the first one, I’ll take it. I’ll sleep OK tonight. Really want to cherish this and remember it for a long, long time.”

Bradley located his fastball well and used his curve ball effectively. He threw two changeups, both in the sixth inning, both for strikes.

“That was just premium stuff,” D-backs right fielder Mark Trumbo said. “What impressed me the most was the use of the off-speed. I think it was very timely. Threw it for strikes. Also bounced it when he needed to. Great command of the fastball. They never got anything going off him.”

Bradley was the fifth pitcher from the 2011 draft class to make a start in the majors, joining Pittsburgh right-hander Gerrit Cole, Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer, Miami right-hander Jose Fernandez and Oakland right-hander Sonny Gray. All were among the top 18 picks that year. Bradley was the youngest of that group to make his debut, and only he and Cole won their first game. Cole won his first four.

“My command was off a little here and there, but I was able to rebound,” said Bradley, who is to make his second start Thursday at San Francisco. “I was very pleased with it. Now I want to keep building on it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 1-0, 10.13 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 0-1, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Collmenter suffered his second loss of the season while giving up three runs and nine hits in five innings. “I got to make better pitches,” Collmenter said. “Even the ones that aren’t getting a lot of the bat, they are getting enough of it so I have to put them in a better location.” He has given up 19 hits and eight runs (seven earned) in 9 2/3 innings in his first two starts. The D-backs have one quality start in their first six, that by rookie RHP Archie Bradley on Saturday.

--C Gerald Laird was placed on the 15-day disabled list with back stiffness Sunday, a day after being scratched from a scheduled start. Laird first felt the issue in his first start Wednesday, when he was removed in a double switch. RHP A.J. Schugel was recalled from Triple-A Reno to take Laird’s roster spot. The move leaves the D-backs with 12 position players and C/INF Jordan Pacheco as the only backup to starting C Tuffy Gosewisch. Laird is undergoing tests to determine his problem.

--RHP A.J. Schugel gave up two runs in three innings in his major league debut Sunday after being recalled from Triple-A Reno to add some length to a bullpen. D-backs relievers logged 20 2/3 innings in the first five games of the season and had four more Sunday. “He’s got some power stuff,” manager Chip Hale said. “He’s got good sink, which we like here, and he’s got a good breaking ball.” Schugel was to be a starter at Reno. The moves leaves the D-backs with 13 pitchers, although they will likely go back to 12 shortly, with scheduled off days April 20 and 23.

--2B/SS Chris Owings doubled down the right-field line as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning, snapping an 0-for-14 slump to start the season. D-backs manager Chip Hale said Owings will be used at both second base and shortstop in the upcoming weeks as he looks to find playing time 2B/3B Aaron Hill, SS Nich Ahmed and reserve INF Cliff Pennington.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I got to make better pitches. Even the ones that aren’t getting a lot of the bat, they are getting enough of it so I have to put them in a better location.” -- Arizona RHP Josh Collmenter, who gave up nine hits and three runs in five innings against the Dodgers Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Gerald Laird (back) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He was scratched from a scheduled start April 11 when he felt back stiffness.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in June.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is not expected back before May.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He may return sometime in April.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP A.J. Schugel

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF Ender Inciarte