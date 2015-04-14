Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Arizona Diamondbacks’ rotation is doing the San Diego Padres a favor this week: no Archie Bradley.

Arizona’s young ace, fresh off beating the Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw on Saturday, won’t face the Padres in the three-game series that began Monday.

Then again, after the rebuilt Padres roughed up Giants stud Madison Bumgarner on Saturday, maybe it is the Diamondbacks that are getting the break.

As Bradley’s stellar performance sinks in, Arizona manager Chip Hale continues to be impressed.

“It’s an unbelievable the difference I’ve seen in his maturity level from the fall and in spring training,” Hale said.

Hale said Bradley’s deceptive fastball is among the reasons he was so effective in holding the Dodgers at bay. Bradley pitched six scoreless innings and allowed one hit in beating Los Angeles.

“Some guys throw 97-98 mph and it is hit,” Hale said. “Other guys throw 92-94 and the hitters get tied up. (Bradley‘s) ball has late life.”

Hale also knows one game does not make a pitcher. Bradley has to prove it all over again when starting against the World Series champion Giants on Thursday.

“He’s starting to put it together,” Hale said, “but he’s got to keep it going.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 0-1, 6.23 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa worked six innings and was touched for three runs and six hits in earning his second win in as many decisions Monday, beating the Padres 8-4. De La Rosa, who struck out five, benefited from the Diamondbacks scoring four unearned runs. “It’s all part of his maturation process,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “This was a step forward, as that is a hard lineup to navigate against.”

--OF Ender Inciarte had a career-high four RBIs and collected two doubles and a triple in the win over the Padres. “He’s playing exciting baseball,” Arizona manager Chip Hale. “He has been a sparkplug for us. He just continues to play good baseball.” Inciarte also notched an assist when gunning down RF Matt Kemp trying to take third base in the eighth inning.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt continues to swing a hot bat. He is batting .400 (8-for-20) with a double, two homers and seven RBIs in his past six games. Goldschmidt had a hit Monday, giving him a .455 average (5-for-11) against Padres RHP Andrew Cashner.

--RHP Brad Ziegler continues to shine against the Padres. He worked a scoreless seventh inning Monday, which is no surprise. Ziegler has held San Diego scoreless in 15 of 18 performances at Petco Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m really happy that they keep trust in me and keep me in the lineup. I know it’s hard to get extra-base hits here in this ballpark, but I didn’t think of that. I was looking for a good pitch to hit.” -- OF Ender Inciarte, who had two doubles and a triple Monday in the Diamondbacks’ 8-4 win at San Diego.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in June.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is not expected back before May.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He may return sometime in April.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP A.J. Schugel

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF Ender Inciarte