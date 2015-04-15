Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Arizona Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale did the San Diego Padres a big favor Tuesday night.

Hale gave outfielder Ender Inciarte the night off a game after the 24-year-old continued to torture the Padres.

On Monday night, Inciarte went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a triple. He scored two runs and drove in four. Inciarte raised his season average to .393. And he has gone 9-for-20 with three doubles, a triple and six RBIs in his last five games.

Inciarte has hit safely in six of his seven games this season (11-for-28) and 21 of his last 23 games dating back to last Sept. 12. He is hitting .381 (37-for-97) during the run.

But Inciarte is even tougher on the Padres.

Monday night’s game extended his hitting streak against the Padres to six straight games (10-for-25). And he has doubled in five straight games against the Padres -- tied for the second-longest doubles streak against the Padres in franchise history.

Inciarte has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games against the Padres, going 15-for-43 (.349). He drew a walk as a pinch-hitter Tuesday night.

So why didn’t he start Tuesday night?

Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said he wants to rotate his outfielders to give all four -- A.J. Pollock, Mark Trumbo and David Peralta in addition to Inciarte -- at-bats.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 0-0, 5.40 ERA) at Padres (RHP Brandon Morrow, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Mark Trumbo doubled in four at-bats Tuesday night. He has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 8-for-28 (.288) with two doubles, two triples and four RBIs.

--RHP Randall Delgado allowed an inherited runner to score by uncorking a wild pitch with Matt Kemp on third Tuesday night on his third pitch after entering the game. But he struck out the only Padre (Justin Upton) he faced to extend his scoreless game streak to nine straight games (12 innings) dating back to last season.

--LHP Andrew Chafin gave up a one-out single to Padre 1B Yonder Alonso in the eighth inning Tuesday night. That ended a streak of 17 straight hitters retired by Chafin.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt was 1-for-4 Tuesday night leaving him one hit shy of .500. Goldschmidt is 9-for-24 in his last seven games with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just mixed his pitches really well.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale said of Padres RHP Odrisamer Despaigne after a loss to San Diego on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in June.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is not expected back before May.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He may return sometime in April.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP A.J. Schugel

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF Ender Inciarte