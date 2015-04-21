Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Arizona Diamondbacks couldn’t agree on the hero of Sunday’s win over the San Francisco Giants.

To a man, they could agree that’s a good thing.

“The only way we’re going to win,” said first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, “(is) it’s going to have to be a complete team effort.”

That certainly was the case Sunday, when the Diamondbacks capped a 3-1 series win over the Giants and a 4-3 trip to San Diego and San Francisco.

Goldschmidt (two-run homer) and shortstop Chris Owings (two-run single) had the big hits.

Outfielders A.J. Pollock (three singles) and Yasmani Tomas (first big-league hit as a pinch hitter) provided other offensive highlights.

Pollock (run-saving diving catch) and the Arizona infield (three double plays) were brilliant defensively.

Starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson (one run in 6 2/3 innings) was outstanding.

And relievers Brad Ziegler (four outs) and Addison Reed (three outs) were perfect.

“I wish I could take the credit,” said Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 2-0, 0.00 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 0-0, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson has done his best pitching at home, and that’s exactly where he’ll be Tuesday for the series opener against the Texas Rangers. The Diamondbacks won Anderson’s only home start of the season, although he got a no-decision in the 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s delivered quality starts in each of his last five outings at home dating back to last season, with Arizona winning four of those games. He’s never faced the Rangers in his career.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson couldn’t finish the fifth inning when he faced the San Francisco Giants in the Diamondbacks’ third game of the season. He appeared headed down that same rocky road in the rematch Sunday when he gave up a double, single and long sacrifice fly to the first three batters he faced. But he got Giants C/1B Buster Posey to ground into a double play, got a second twin-killing from his infield in the second and watched as CF A.J. Pollock saved a run later in the inning with a diving catch. He settled down after that to pitch his best game as a Diamondback -- 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball in the 5-1 series-clinching win.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt says he doesn’t feel any different batting against the San Francisco Giants. Consequently, he can’t figure out why he’s owned them over his career. Goldschmidt belted a two-run home run in Sunday’s 5-1 win. It was his 12th career homer against the Giants, the most he’s hit against any opponent. Goldschmidt also has more extra-bats hits (32), RBIs (45) and walks (46) against the Giants than any other San Francisco opponent since his major league debut on Aug. 1, 2011.

--CF A.J. Pollock contributed four hits to Friday’s extra-inning win over the San Francisco Giants, then didn’t start Saturday. He didn’t pout about it. Rather, he came back swinging that same hot bat Sunday, singling three times and scoring twice in the 5-1 win. And when he wasn’t scorching the ball on offense, he was saving his pitcher on defense. Pollock made the catch of the four-game series, a diving snatch of a RHP Tim Hudson liner that could have tied the game.

--OF Yasmani Tomas hasn’t been able to crack the starting lineup in Arizona’s hot-hitting outfield since being promoted from the minors Wednesday. But that hasn’t stopped him from getting his hacks. After an 0-for-3 start as a pinch hitter, he finally came through with his first big-league hit Sunday, a line-drive single to right field in the ninth inning. He was delivered the game ball upon returning to the dugout at inning’s end.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This game only counts for one. But we had a chance to win the series and get the fourth win out of seven (on the trip). So this was a big game.” -- Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, after a 5-1 win over the Giants on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He was scheduled to undergo back surgery April 20.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was scheduled to throw his second 30-pitch bullpen session in four days April 17. He might be able to return in June.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session April 14 and was scheduled for another April 17. He is not expected back before May.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He may return sometime in April.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF Yasmany Tomas

OF David Peralta