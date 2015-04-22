Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Danny Dorn pushed through 10 minor league seasons and five stays on the disabled list in pursuit of a dream that was realized Tuesday, when the Arizona Diamondbacks promoted him to the major leagues for the first time.

”Everyone wants to be able to call themselves a big-leaguer,“ Dorn said, ”and I‘m able to do that now. “That’s always the goal and the dream. I held onto that. I always thought I was good enough to play in the big leagues. I am excited to get out there and play.”

Dorn, hitting .447 with two home runs and eight RBIs at Triple-A Reno, walked in his first major league plate appearance as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Tuesday during the Diamondbacks’ 7-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. His contract was purchased after Arizona third baseman Jake Lamb was placed on the disabled list with a stress reaction in his left foot. Lamb is expected to miss three weeks.

Dorn, 30, played at four minor league levels for three organizations after leaving Cal State Fullerton as Cincinnati’s 32nd-round draft pick in 2006. He spent the past six-plus seasons an agonizing one step away from the majors at Triple-A, joining the D-backs as a minor league free agent last season. He hit .304 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs in 73 games in an injury interrupted 2014 season.

He got the word Monday, when Reno manager Phil Nevin tricked him into coming to the park early before breaking the news.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “As a kid, everyone who starts playing baseball wants to play in the major leagues. It’s awesome. It’s been kind of crazy the last 24 hours, but you just try to enjoy it and take it all in.”

Dorn, who plays first base and both corner outfield spots, primarily will be used as a bat off the bench, D-backs manager Chip Hale said.

“He did a great job for us this spring training,” Hale said. “He always had competitive at-bats. His swing also works as a bench guy. He has a short enough swing, lefty, righty, he can hit them both. And he had a great start in Reno, which is what you like.”

Dorn had double-digit home run totals in all eight of his full minor league seasons, producing a career-high 25 for Triple-A Toledo in 2013. He hit .278 with 148 homers and 538 RBIs in 929 minor league games.

Dorn’s first call was to his wife, Brittany. He then called his parents.

“My dad kind of got quiet. I think he got a little choked up,” Dorn said. “I feel like it’s just as much for my wife and my family as it is for me. They’ve been there for me through the struggles, the ups and downs. I played in the minor leagues for a long time. They’d sit there, watch the game on a computer, and every time I’d strike out, they feel it just as much as I do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-7

STREAK: Lose one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-1, 3.45 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley (1-0, 1.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) was placed on the disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to April 19, after feeling progressive soreness in his left foot the last few days, the D-backs said. Lamb who won the starting third base job in spring training, was hitting .414 with one homer and nine RBIs in 10 games. “It’s frustrating because I don’t know what caused it,” Lamb said. He is to wear a calf-length walking boot for two weeks and is expected to miss about three weeks, manager Chip Hale said. Cuban emigre Yasmany Tomas started at third base Tuesday, and Aaron Hill and Cliff Pennington also could see time there, Hale said.

--3B Yasmany Tomas went 2-for-3 with two singles and a run in his first major league start Tuesday, when he played third base after Jake Lamb was placed on the disabled list with a stress reaction in his left foot. “The injury Lamb has is not good. He is really important to the team,” Tomas said through D-backs coach Ariel Prieto. “I‘m going to be ready for any responsibility they give to me. My goal that I believe is to try to do the best I can.” Tomas, who signed a $68.5 million free agent contact in November, collected his first major league hit Sunday, singling in a pinch-hit appearance. He will not start every day at third base, manager Chip Hale said, adding that Aaron Hill, Cliff Pennington and Jordan Pacheco also could see time there.

--1B/OF Danny Dorn had his contract purchased from Triple-A Reno to take injured 3B Jake Lamb's spot on the roster Tuesday, his first stop in the major leagues. He walked in his first major league plate appearance as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Tuesday during the Diamondbacks' 7-1 loss to the Rangers. Dorn primarily will be used as a bat off the bench, manager Chip Hale said.

--C Gerald Laird (back surgery) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for 1B/OF Danny Dorn, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. C/INF Jordan Pacheco is the only other catcher on the roster behind starter C Tuffy Gosewisch.

--RHP Archie Bradley, who is 1-0 with 1.42 ERA, will face Texas RHP Yovani Gallardo in his third major league start Wednesday. Bradley beat Dodgers reigning NL MVP and Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw in his debut, and then left with a lead against Giants reigning World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner in his second start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One of our trademarks is good defense, and we didn’t play very good defense tonight.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, whose team committed three errors Tuesday in a 7-1 loss to Texas.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He is expected to able to return by mid-May.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was scheduled to undergo back surgery April 20.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was scheduled to throw his second 30-pitch bullpen session in four days April 17. He might be able to return in June.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session April 14 and was scheduled for another April 17. He is not expected back before May.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He may return sometime in April.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Danny Dorn