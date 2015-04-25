Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Josh Collmenter made the Arizona Diamondbacks’ eighth straight quality start on Friday. If it had not come against a pitcher who has not lost since September, it would have helped.

Collmenter gave up three runs in six innings of a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh’s Gerrit Cole on Friday, allowing all the runs in the first two innings before retiring 12 in a row. It was his second quality start in the stretch, the first coming in a 9-0 shutout the previous Friday at San Francisco.

Right-handers Archie Bradley and Chase Anderson also have two quality starts in this run, the D-backs’ longest since the summer of 2012, and right-handers Rubby De La Rose and Jeremy Hellickson have one. De La Rosa is to face Pittsburgh on Saturday.

“It’s usually contagious is what it is,” Arizona pitching coach Mike Harkey said. “One guys throws five and two-thirds, the other guy wants to go six innings. The other guy throws six innings, another guy wants to go seven innings. Guys have been feeding off each other, which is really good. And you know what? Their fastball command as a staff has been a lot better.”

The starters’ ERA is 2.17 in the last eight starts, and they have given up only one home run in 54 innings.

Collmenter said his early troubles Friday were due to the inability to locate his pitches.

”Fastball command,“ Collmenter said. ”I was all over the place the first couple of innings. I was throwing, not pitching. The biggest thing is go out there and be a team player, give your team a chance to win.

“You don’t want to tax the bullpen and get out of thee in just a couple of innings. You just continue to go out there and usually find a groove. It is easier if you can start from pitch one but sometimes it is not until the third or fourth inning.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 0-2, 2.00 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 2-1, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Collmenter gave up three runs in the first inning of a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh but retired 12 in a row at one point to record the D-backs’ eighth straight quality start, a franchise best since July 30-Aug. 7, 2012. Collmenter was pitching on six days’ rest after the second shutout of his career, a 9-0 victory at San Francisco the previous Friday. Fastball command,” Collmenter said of his issues against the Pirates. “I was all over the place the first couple of innings. I was throwing, not pitching.”

--3B Yasmany Tomas first major league walk and first major league stolen base within two pitches of each other in the eighth inning. After drawing an eight-pitch walk to knocked Pirates RHP Gerritt Cole out of the game, Tomas took off for second and slid in safely when RHP Jared Hughes seemed to lose track of him after an 0-1 pitch to 2B Chris Owings. Tomas handled two chances while playing the full nine innings, another career first.

--RHP Brad Ziegler tied the team record with 253 appearances when he entered in the seventh inning, tying RHP Jose Valverde. Ziegler, acquired at the 2011 trade deadline from Oakland, made 77, 78 and 68 appearances from 2012-14.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base via it or walk in 12 straight games against the Pirates, hitting .375. His single to left field in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak against them to seven. Goldschmidt suffered a fractured left hand that sidelined him for the rest of the season when was hit by a pitch by Pirates RHP Ernesto Frieri on Aug. 1, but he said he did not bear a grudge. “That’s just baseball,” Goldschmidt said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was up a little bit in the first couple of innings but after that he was great.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, on RHP Josh Collmenter, who gave up three runs in the first inning of a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threwa bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was scheduled to throw his second 30-pitch bullpen session in four days April 17. He threw live batting practice April 21. He might be able to return in June.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He is expected to able to return by mid-May.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was scheduled to undergo back surgery April 20.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session April 14 and threw line batting practice April 21. He is not expected back before May.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Danny Dorn