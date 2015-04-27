Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- By his performance, Arizona Diamondbacks setup man Brad Ziegler is making an eloquent case that spring training in just too darn long, especially for players who have been around the block a time or two.

Ziegler had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last September and was slightly delayed in spring training, not pitching in a game until about two weeks after games started. It has not hurt.

Ziegler has given up one hit and one intentional walk to the 24 batters he has faced in his first eight appearances, keeping his ERA at 0.00 Ziegler has retired 19 in a row not counting an intentional walk ordered by the dugout in a pitch-around situation to get to the pitcher in Friday’s game.

“He’s come into in innings and he’s gotten out of them,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He’s gone full innings. He’s been very impressive. It almost proves the point that the more veteran players, you can almost back them up in spring training and start it later for them. Sometimes maybe they throw too much during spring.”

Ziegler said the same thing during spring after making 77, 78 and 68 appearances from 2012-14 with Arizona. The 68 came in five months, too.

“The surgery went well, the rehab went well. I feel good,” Ziegler said.

With his eight appearance of the season Saturday, Ziegler set a franchise record for appearances with his 254th, breaking a tie with former closer Jose Valverde. Ziegler also set the franchise record for holds when he got No. 68 on April 16 at San Francisco.

San Diego closer Trevor Hoffman and Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, among many others, were give the freedom to pace themselves during spring training.

“The older a guy gets, the more he knows himself, so just let him kind of make his own schedule,” Hale said.

Spring training is the length it is in order to get starting pitchers ready for the season.

”The pitchers are hard, because you want them to get their work in,“ Hale said when asked if spring training should be shortened. ”Position players are the ones, that’s the real interesting question, whether to start them a week or two later. Maybe it’s not that. Maybe it’s not play in games for another week.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-10

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-2, 6.85 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 0-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings Sunday, snapping the D-backs’ streak of nine consecutive quality starts. Hellickson tied a season high with six strikeouts while giving up two runs in the first inning and two before being removed in the fifth. “I didn’t really have command of the fastball early,” Hellickson said. “I have to stop getting the leadoff guy on and stop walking guys in the first inning. Just make better pitches in general.” Hellickson had one quality start in the Diamondbacks’ run, while all the others in the rotation had two.

--RHP Addison Reed has thrown 129 pitches in six appearances this season, and he used 32 in the ninth inning of 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday when he gave up three hits and a run after getting the first two batters out. “The concern is the number of pitches he is throwing per inning,” said Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, who had a short talk with Reed on Sunday. “I said next time, let’s shoot for 18. Just try to get it down there where he is a little more conscious of when he gets ahead, let’s go after them and get them out. When there are two outs and nobody on, that’s a tough thing to stomach some time.”

--SS Nick Ahmed walked and struck out in two plate appearances Sunday after getting a start off Saturday. Ahmed, who won the starting job in spring because of his superior range and arm, is hitting .125 in 48 at-bats. “He prevents runs from being scored,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We don’t think he’s going to be a .300 hitter, but we think we can hit to play in the big leagues. We need to get him to that point. That’s a lot of coaching. With his athleticism, he should be able to make some of these adjustments.”

--C Jordan Pacheco made his third start of the season behind the plate to give starter Tuffy Gosewish a day off as Arizona began a stretch of 19 games in 20 days. Pacheco had one of Arizona’s three hits and is hitting .188 in 16 at-bats this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t really have command of the fastball early.” -- Arizona RHP Jeremy Hellickson after a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was scheduled to throw his second 30-pitch bullpen session in four days April 17. He threw live batting practice April 21. He might be able to return in June.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He is expected to able to return by mid-May.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was scheduled to undergo back surgery April 20.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session April 14 and threw line batting practice April 21.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Danny Dorn