Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Mark Trumbo is ready for a change.

“It’s time to win ballgames,” the Diamondbacks right fielder said after Arizona lost its fourth straight, 5-4, to Colorado on Monday. All four of the losses came at Chase Field, and two games against the Rockies remain in an eight-game homestand.

Trumbo added, ”You need to be able to have a short-term memory, short enough to forget the bad stuff but also fire you up when needed. After four straight losses, it is time for us to come out with some passion tomorrow and get back on the right track.

“You don’t want to say (‘turn the page’) too often. You can do it. You don’t want to fall into those ruts. There might be a bigger picture plan or whatever, but we are the ones fighting, and it feels much better to go out there to win.”

Trumbo has the D-backs’ only three extra-base hits in the last four games, all doubles. Arizona was outscored 14-2 by the Pittsburgh Pirates and had only 18 hits in a three-game weekend series, when the Diamondbacks were 2-for-20 with runners in scoring position. They were 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position Monday, but with eight hits showed some battle while coming back from a 4-0 deficit.

With runners on first and third in the ninth, Trumbo grounded out to end the game.

“This was a game we had a decent chance to win,” Trumbo said. “We came back pretty good. Sure would have been good to get a nice knock there at the end to tie it up. I saw a lot better at-bats. And we did have some clutch RBIs, some of them with two outs. It’s a much better sign than maybe we saw in the previous series.”

Manager Chip Hale took some positives out of the comeback, but he also understands the bottom line.

“We say if you can bring the tying run to the plate in a game like that, you are going good,” Hale said. “We had the tying run at third base. We felt pretty good about that. But it’s not horseshoes or hand grenades, is it? It doesn’t count to get close.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-11

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-2, 6.85 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley, 2-0, 1.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson, who gave up only six runs in his previous three starts, was touched for five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings Monday during a 5-4 loss to Colorado. Seven of the first 11 reached base via hit or walk as the Rockies scored four runs in the first two innings, including 1B Justin Morneau’s three-run homer in the first inning two pitches after SS Troy Tulowitzki worked Anderson for a 13-pitch walk. “Walked him, and I would say composure got to me a little bit,” said Anderson, 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA. “I got out of what I do best and gave up those runs. That’s not me, really.”

--CF A.J. Pollock extended his hitting streak to seven games with an infield single in the fifth inning to drive in the Diamondbacks’ second run. With a runner on third base, Pollock beat out a grounder behind second base on a play that was so close that it took the review officials one minute, 59 seconds to uphold the original safe call. He has eight RBIs.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia was the subject of internal discussions by the Diamondbacks after being designated for assignment by Miami, FOXSportsArizona.com reported Monday, although the level of interest in unknown. Saltalamacchia is owed $7 million this season and $8 million in 2016. He lost his job this season while going 2-for-29 but had 66 homers and 224 RBIs for Boston and Miami from 2011-14.

--3B Yasmany Tomas used his smarts to score from third base with one out in the sixth inning Monday. C Tuffy Gosewisch grounded to third, and after Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado threw to first, Tomas broke for the plate and just beat the throw home with a hook slide to the back half of the plate. “Incredible slide,” manager Chip Hale said. “You just trust their instincts. He got a good read on it, had some momentum and went on it. He was pushing the envelope.” The D-backs believe Tomas will show even more athleticism when he gets down to his fighting weight.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the way it’s been going. We have not been swinging the bat well, period, and especially with men in scoring position. We battled back. The guys kept playing.” -- Manager Chip Hale, after the Diamondbacks’ 5-4 loss to the Rockies on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was scheduled to throw his second 30-pitch bullpen session in four days April 17. He threw live batting practice April 21. He might be able to return in June.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He is expected to able to return by mid-May.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was scheduled to undergo back surgery April 20.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session April 14 and threw line batting practice April 21.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Danny Dorn