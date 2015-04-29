Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks rookie right-hander Archie Bradley appeared to sustain only minor injuries when he was struck in the face by a line drive in Tuesday’s game.

A second-inning comebacker struck by Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez knocked down Bradley on the mound and forced him to leave game.

Bradley was taken to a hospital for tests, and he never lost consciousness, the Diamondbacks announced.

Although doctors will check again for fractures when the swelling on the right side of his face subsides, Bradley showed no signs of concussion or neurological damage, D-backs trainer Ken Crenshaw said. The only apparent issues were small changes in the sinus cavity.

“The jaw looks great, his orbital looks great, vision’s fine and all of those things looked really well,” Crenshaw said. “So it looks favorable. They just want a favorable read (Wednesday).”

Bradley set a franchise record by recording a 1.45 ERA in his first three career starts, and he was the fifth player in the majors since 1914 to give up two hits or fewer in six innings or more in two of his first three starts.

Early in Bradley’s fourth start, Gonzalez hit a 2-0 breaking ball.

“Tried to throw a curveball in there for a strike and saw the pitch going toward the plate,” Bradley said. “Then I kind of woke up and I was lying down. And I was like, ‘Oh, crap, what just happened.'”

He was taken to Phoenix St. Joseph’s Hospital for tests but was back in the clubhouse by the time the Diamondbacks completed their 12-5 victory over the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 2-1, 2.92 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 1-3, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Mark Trumbo had four hits and was a double short of the cycle while driving in four runs in a 12-5 victory over Colorado on Tuesday. “It was kind of exactly what I was hoping for,” Trumbo said. “Just kind of worked out. Sometimes it does. It’s kind of nice to think that the work you’re putting in pays off, and that was the case tonight.”

--LHP Patrick Corbin threw 35 pitches in two innings in a simulated game at Chase Field on Tuesday afternoon and looked great, manager Chip Hale said. Corbin is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game Monday at Salt River Fields, his first game competition since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2014. “Every day seems like it’s getting better and better,” Corbin said. Corbin is on schedule to return early to mid-June, according to Hale. He is expected to make two or three more starts in the extended spring program before going on a rehab assignment.

--CF A.J. Pollock singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to a career-high eight games. Pollock is hitting .324 for the season and .360 over his past 12 games. He reached base safely via hit or walk in 16 of his past 17 games.

--RHP David Hernandez threw 20 pitches in an extended spring training game at Salt River Fields on Tuesday morning, manager Chip Hale said. Hernandez, rehabbing from Tommy John surgery performed in April 2014, is due to make several more extended spring training appearances before starting a minor league rehab assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a gut punch, man. You wouldn’t wish that on anyone in world. It is really tough. You want to do what you can to help the cause, but your thoughts are obviously with him. Fortunately, he looked all right when he went out of there.” -- RF Mark Trumbo, on Diamondbacks RHP Archie Bradley, who was knocked out of Tuesday’s game when he was struck by a line drive in the face during the second inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Archie Bradley (facial injuries) left the April 28 game after being struck by a comebacker. He showed no signs of a concussion, but he will be re-examined April 29.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was scheduled to throw his second 30-pitch bullpen session in four days April 17. He threw live batting practice April 21, and he threw a simulated game April 28. He will pitch in an extended spring training game May 4. He is due to return in early to mid-June.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He is expected to able to return by mid-May.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was scheduled to undergo back surgery April 20.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in an extended spring training game April 28. He is due to make several more extended spring training appearances before starting a minor league rehab assignment.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Danny Dorn