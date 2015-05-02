Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Given the damage a line drive clocked at 115 mph off the bat could have done, the Arizona Diamondbacks and rookie right-hander Archie Bradley escaped with remarkably little damage.

Bradley suffered only a sinus fracture when he was hit in the right side of his face by a Carlos Gonzalez line drive during the second inning of Bradley’s start against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. The Diamondbacks are optimistic that Bradley could reclaim his spot in their starting rotation as soon as he is eligible in two weeks.

The 22-year-old Bradley is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Saturday, returning to the mound just four days after the incident.

In the meantime, Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale indicated left-hander Robbie Ray will be promoted from Triple-A Reno to replace Bradley in the rotation. That spot will come up again on Tuesday at Coors Field against the Rockies.

Ray is 1-3 with a 4.01 ERA in five starts for Reno this season with 35 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings.

”We just want to see what he’s got, give him a shot,“ Hale said. ”We’re going to be playing a team in the Rockies who can really hit. We saw that at our place. But they swing at a lot of pitches so his power stuff we think matches up good with them.

“We had the option of a few guys and a couple of them are lefties. Robbie just makes sense right now at this point.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-3, 5.24 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Scott Baker, 0-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 and hit a double for his fourth consecutive multi-hit game this season Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Goldschmidt raised his average to .346, sixth best in the National League.

--SS Nick Ahmed extended his streak of consecutive errorless games to 15 on Friday night. Ahmed and the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jordy Mercer shared the third-best fielding average among the National League’s shortstops (.988). But Ahmed’s batting average fell to .133 after he went 0-for-3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa retired the final 11 batters he faced Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers despite getting his second loss of the season. In 5 1/3 innings, De La Rosa permitted only three hits but allowed five runs and three walks while striking out six. The Dodgers scored five runs against De La Rosa in the second inning on two home runs, with CF Joc Pederson hitting a grand slam.

--OF Danny Dorn collected his first major-league hit Friday night. Batting for RHP Rubby De La Rosa, Dorn hit a single underneath the glove of Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez in the top of the sixth inning. Dorn, invited to spring training as a non-roster player, was 0-for-3 in five previous games.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson hopes to rejuvenate his disappointing season Saturday night. In 22 1/3 innings, the right-hander has allowed 13 earned runs on 31 hits and eight walks while striking out 16. The Diamondbacks acquired the 28-year-old Hellickson from the Tampa Bay Rays in November for two minor leaguers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s had a hard time with those kind of innings in the past. There was a 15-minute period where it did get away from him. We talked to him and tried to help him but that’s part of the learning process.” -- Manager Chip Hale, on RHP Rubby De La Rosa’s performance in the second inning of Friday night’s 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Archie Bradley (right sinus fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He showed no signs of a concussion. Bradley is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on May 2, returning to the mound just four days after the incident.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was scheduled to throw his second 30-pitch bullpen session in four days April 17. He threw live batting practice April 21, and he threw a simulated game April 28. He will pitch in an extended spring training game May 4. He is due to return in early to mid-June.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He is expected to able to return by mid-May.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was scheduled to undergo back surgery April 20.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in an extended spring training game April 28. He is due to make several more extended spring training appearances before starting a minor league rehab assignment.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Danny Dorn