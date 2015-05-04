Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- In less than three weeks in the major leagues, third baseman Yasmany Tomas of the Arizona Diamondbacks is learning how to pull the ball with power.

Since entering the starting lineup April 21, six days after being recalled from Triple-A Reno, Tomas is batting .290 (9-for-31). The refugee from Cuba had a .333 average as a starter before going 0-for-4 in Sunday’s 1-0 loss in 13 innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During a four-game span from April 28 through Saturday night, Tomas went 6-for-15 with a walk and four RBIs.

“The swing is all about the work I’ve been doing the last few weeks,” Tomas said. “I’ve been watching video. I’ve been working in the cage trying to let the ball get a little closer before I swing. At the same time, before I‘m connecting, I‘m thinking about being aggressive with my swing.”

Arizona manager Chip Hale expressed pleasure with Tomas’ progress from earlier this season, when the right-handed hitter was making a conscious effort to hit to the opposite field.

“When great hitters come up to the big leagues, they hit the ball the other way and then they eventually learn how to pull the ball,” Hale said. “You’d much rather have a hitter that can use the opposite field and then pull as he gets older in his career.”

Tomas, 24, represented Cuba in the 2013 World Baseball Classic and played five seasons for Industriales in the country’s top baseball league. During the 2011-12 season, Tomas hit .298 with 20 home runs and 50 RBIs. Then in 2012-13, he drove in a career-best 60 runs while hitting 15 homers and batting .289.

The Diamondbacks signed the 6-foot-2, 255-pound Tomas in December to a six-year contract worth $68.5 million.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-14

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 2-3, 2.76 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 2-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson had his best start of the year Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Anderson did not allow a hit until the fourth inning, retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced and struck out seven in six shutout innings. Anderson conceded only one walk and two hits. Hit one batter and threw a wild pitch.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt recorded his fifth consecutive multi-hit game Sunday. Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a double to extend his hitting streak to six games. During the three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the National League All-Star went 6-for-13, hit two doubles and a home run, drove in two runs and scored another. Goldschmidt raised his average to .356, fifth best in the National League.

--RHP Evan Marshall got his second loss in as many games Sunday. Marshall conceded C Yasmani Grandal’s home run in the bottom of the 13th inning that gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 win. In 1 2/3-plus innings over his past two games, Marshall allowed three earned runs on four hits, including two home runs.

--RHP Josh Collmenter hopes his current success will stop the Diamondbacks’ three-game losing streak Monday night against the Colorado Rockies. In winning two of his past three starts. Collmenter has conceded just three runs, one walk and 15 hits while striking out 11 in 23 innings. Collmenter began that stretch April 17 with a four-hit shutout of the San Francisco Giants, the defending World Series champions.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a hard one to swallow.” -- C Jordan Pacheco on the Diamondbacks’ 1-0 loss in 13 innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Arizona lost seven of its past nine games, including all three to the Dodgers over the weekend.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Archie Bradley (right sinus fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He showed no signs of a concussion. Bradley threw a long-toss session May 2 at the Diamondbacks’ spring-training complex, and is scheduled to throw on the side May 4.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was scheduled to throw his second 30-pitch bullpen session in four days April 17. He threw live batting practice April 21, and he threw a simulated game April 28. He will pitch in an extended spring training game May 4. He is due to return in early to mid-June.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He is expected to able to return by mid-May.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was scheduled to undergo back surgery April 20.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in an extended spring training game April 28. He is due to make several more extended spring training appearances before starting a minor league rehab assignment.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Danny Dorn