Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Rain never let up Tuesday, causing the Colorado Rockies to postpone their game with the Arizona Diamondbacks about 1 hour, 40 minutes before it was due to start.

The teams also were rained out at Coors Field on Monday.

The Rockies and Diamondbacks will try to play a regular doubleheader Wednesday, when wet weather is again forecast. There were discussions about playing another doubleheader Sept. 1 to make up the game postponed Monday.

Both the Rockies and Diamondbacks will stay with their scheduled rotation and hope their starters can adapt to unusually long layoffs.

Arizona right-hander Josh Collmenter, who limited the Rockies to one unearned run in eight innings April 29 at Chase Field in a 9-1 win, will pitch Wednesday’s opener on six days of rest.

“It’s got to be hard,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said, “but Colly’s the guy I think we feel comfortable with being able to handle it the best. He is just so easygoing and can make adjustments on the fly, so we think he’s OK doing this.”

Left-hander Robbie Ray is scheduled to make his 2015 debut in the second game after going 1-3 with a 4.01 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Reno. The Diamondbacks would have had to make a roster move had Ray pitched Tuesday. However, with 26 players allowed on the roster for the second game of a doubleheader, adding Ray on Wednesday will not require a corresponding move.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-14

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 2-3, 2.76 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 2-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Collmenter will start Wednesday on six days of rest after the Rockies and Diamondbacks were rained out Monday and Tuesday. He hopes his current success will stop the Diamondbacks’ three-game losing streak. In winning two of his past three starts, Collmenter has conceded just three runs, one walk and 15 hits while striking out 11 in 23 innings.

--LHP Patrick Corbin, who underwent Tommy John surgery on March 25, 2014, threw 39 pitches and allowed no hits or walks in three innings in an extended spring training game at the Diamondbacks complex in Scottsdale, Ariz.

--RF Mark Trumbo was scheduled to bat second in a start Tuesday for the first time in his career. The Diamondbacks have lost three straight games and seven of their past nine, scoring 10 runs in the losses, and manager Chip Hale said he wanted to capitalize on Trumbo’s success at Coors Field -- .294 (10-for-34) with seven homers and 17 RBIs in his career.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right sinus fracture) threw a side session Monday. He could start May 15 at Philadelphia.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) had the boot removed from his foot Monday and could start treadmill walking.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s got to be hard, but Colly’s the guy I think we feel comfortable with being able to handle it the best. He is just so easygoing and can make adjustments on the fly, so we think he’s OK doing this.” -- Manager Chip Hale, on starting RHP Josh Collmenter six days of rest after the Rockies and Diamondbacks were rained out Monday and Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and could start treadmill walking. He is expected to able to return by mid-May.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was scheduled to throw his second 30-pitch bullpen session in four days April 17. He threw live batting practice April 21, and he threw a simulated game April 28. He threw 39 pitches and allowed no hits or walks in three innings in an extended spring training game on May 5 at the Diamondbacks complex in Scottsdale, Ariz. He is due to return in early to mid-June.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right sinus fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He showed no signs of a concussion. Bradley threw a long-toss session May 2 at the Diamondbacks’ spring-training complex, and threw a side session May 4. He could start May 15 at Philadelphia.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was scheduled to undergo back surgery April 20.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in an extended spring training game April 28. He is due to make several more extended spring training appearances before starting a minor league rehab assignment.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Danny Dorn