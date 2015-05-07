Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Diamondbacks have been impressed with rookie reliever Enrique Burgos, who pitched for Visalia in the Class A California League last year, began this season at Double-A Mobile and then was promoted to the big leagues on April 29.

He had six saves in seven scoreless outings covering 6 2/3 innings before his promotion. In four games with the Diamondbacks, Burgos is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA, allowing three hits and three runs in five innings with four walks and eight strikeouts.

In Arizona’s 1-0 loss in 13 innings Sunday to the Dodgers at Los Angeles, Burgos pitched two hitless innings with one walk and four strikeouts and threw 19 of 31 pitches for strikes. He threw first-pitch strikes to four of the seven batters he faced. Burgos relieved Andrew Chafin with no outs and a runner on second in the 10th. Burgos struck out Juan Uribe, walked Yasmani Grandal but struck out Scott Van Slyke and got Joc Pederson to ground out. Burgos retired the side in order in the 11th.

Burgos relieved starter Josh Collmenter in Arizona’s 13-7 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader and allowed one hit, one run and one walk with two strikeouts in one inning.

“The reason why we’ve always liked him is he’s a guy that can strike guys out when you need him to,” manager Chip Hale said before the doubleheader. “What he’s showing us right now is better fastball command than he did in spring training. It’s still not great, but it’s good enough to get ahead. It’s good enough to throw (his fastball) in counts when he needs to, so everybody just can’t stay on his slider.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-0, 2.95 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 2-2, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Collmenter was staked to a 9-0 lead in the first game. He allowed 10 hits, including three solo homers, and five runs but pitched into the eighth and was the winning pitcher in Arizona’s 13-7 victory. For the second straight start -- both against the Rockies -- he did not issue a walk. He has three walks and 21 strikeouts in a team-leading 39 2/3 innings. Against the Rockies at Chase Field on April 29 in a 9-1 win, Collmenter allowed one unearned run in eight innings. The Diamondbacks are 10-0 in the past 10 games he has pitched.

--LHP Robbie Ray made his Arizona debut in the second game and held the Rockies to five hits and one run in six innings with no walks and five strikeouts. He was the 26th player on the roster for Game 2, which is allowed in a doubleheader, and went back to Triple-A Reno after the game. Arizona manager Chip Hale said, “He’s the 26th guy, so we’ll send him back tonight. And for sure when we need somebody, he’s going to be the guy.” The Diamondbacks acquired Ray from Detroit in the November deal that also included the New York Yankees and sent Arizona SS Didi Gregorious to New York and Yankees pitcher Shane Green to the Tigers.

--RF Mark Trumbo was rested in the second game after going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs in the first game. It was his third homer of the season and second against the Rockies. In his career, Trumbo is hitting .352 (25-for-71) with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs against the Rockies.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts and a walk in the first game and 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs in the second game. Manager Chip Hale said he tried to take Goldschmidt out for the ninth inning of the first game, so he could have a little more time to eat before the second game started 30 minutes after Game 1 concluded, but Goldschmidt stayed in the game so he could be on the field with his teammates to celebrate the victory. Goldschmidt has reached base in 22 consecutive games against the Rockies. He is hitting .444 (40-for-90) with six homers and 29 RBIs against the Rockies in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My slider was a little bit off today, but it didn’t really matter because I was pounding the zone with my fastball to both sides of the plate. That’s what the key was.” -- LHP Robbie Ray, who made his Arizona debut in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader and held the Rockies to one run in six innings.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and could start treadmill walking. He is expected to able to return by mid-May.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was scheduled to throw his second 30-pitch bullpen session in four days April 17. He threw live batting practice April 21, and he threw a simulated game April 28. He threw 39 pitches and allowed no hits or walks in three innings in an extended spring training game on May 5 at the Diamondbacks complex in Scottsdale, Ariz. He is due to return in early to mid-June.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right sinus fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He showed no signs of a concussion. Bradley threw a long-toss session May 2 at the Diamondbacks’ spring-training complex, and threw a side session May 4. He could start May 15 at Philadelphia.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was scheduled to undergo back surgery April 20.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in an extended spring training game April 28. He is due to make several more extended spring training appearances before starting a minor league rehab assignment.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Danny Dorn