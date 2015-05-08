Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Hoping to add some offense behind the plate, the Arizona Diamondbacks signed catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia to a minor league contract Thursday, and he is scheduled to report to Triple-A Reno over the weekend.

Saltalamacchia hit a combined 66 home runs and 224 RBIs from 2011-14 with the Boston Red Sox and Miami, but he was designated for assignment by the Marlins after opening the season in a 2-for-29 skid and losing his job.

D-backs catchers ranked among the least productive in the majors through the first month of the season. Primary starter Tuffy Gosewisch and Jordan Pacheco are hitting .240 with one homer and 15 RBIs through 27 games, including Gosewisch’s three-double, four-RBI game Thursday in an 11-0 win over the San Diego Padres. Gerald Laird played one game before undergoing back surgery that landed him on the 60-day disabled list.

“We are going to do whatever we can as an organization to win,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. “Whenever there are guys out there we think can help us, we are going to go after them. Right now, we are happy with the guys in the room (Gosewisch and Pacheco). They’re doing a really good job with our pitching staff, and they are starting to get better at-bats.”

Gosewisch had a three-hit game in a 5-1 victory at Colorado in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday, when he also recorded his first career stolen base as part of a double steal. Pacheco, who made the team as a third catcher/infield reserve and became the No. 2 catcher when Laird went down, has the catchers’ only home run, a three-run shot April 29.

Saltalamacchia, who turned 30 May 2, has a .240/.310/.415 slash line with 90 homers and 320 RBIs in nine seasons. He had one homer this season. There is no timetable for his advancement, D-backs general manager Dave Stewart said.

“In our conversations with him, we were really clear we’d like for him to be here, sure, but if he’s hitting .200 and not catching well, that defeats the purpose,” Stewart said. “He’s agreed to go to the minor leagues and get some at-bats and get some time catching. When he comes is when he comes.”

Miami is obligated to pay the final $15 million on Saltalamacchia’s three-year, $21 million contract, less a prorated portion of the major league minimum ($507,000) if and when he is promoted.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-14

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 3-0, 3.72 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-3, 5.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday and will report to Triple-A Reno this weekend, GM Dave Stewart said. Saltalamacchia was 2-for-29 in limited time with Miami this season before being designated for assignment April 27. He had 66 homers and 224 home runs from 2011-14 with Boston and Miami. There is no timetable for a promotion to the majors. “In our conversations with him, we were really clear we’d like for him to be here, sure, but if he’s hitting .200 and not catching well, that defeats the purpose,” Stewart said. Miami is obligated to pay the final $15 million on Saltalamacchia’s contract, less a prorated portion of the major league minimum ($507,000) if and when he is promoted.

--RHP Archie Bradley is scheduled to return to the rotation to face Philadelphia on May 16, two days after he is eligible to return from the disabled list after being sidelined with sinus fracture. Bradley has thrown two bullpen sessions since being struck in the face by a line drive April 28, and “they were aggressive. They were game-like,” he said. “I started out nice and slow and kind of worked up. Middle of the bullpen, we acted like hitters (were) in the box. I started going through the Phillies lineup, who I was going to be facing and got after it. Threw pitches hard like I would in a game-like situation.” Bradley will throw one more bullpen session, then will pitch in either a simulated game or an extended spring training game before being activated.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up three hits and two walks in seven scoreless innings, the best of his six starts since joining Arizona over the winter. His fastball topped out at 99 mph, and he got two of his seven strikeouts on changeups. What made him so effective? “A 95-98 mile an hour fastball located down in the zone,” D-backs C Tuffy Gosewisch said. “We didn’t throw as many off-speed pitches as we had in the past, and I think that was because his fastball was more located tonight.”

--3B Yasmany Tomas had two singles in three at-bats against a former Cuban League teammate, San Diego RHP Odrisamer Despaigne. Tomas, who had a career-high three hits in the first game of a doubleheader at Colorado on Wednesday, singled on a curveball and scored in the first inning and singled on a slider in the fifth. The two played five seasons together with Industriales.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch drove in a career-high four runs and had his first career three-double game in an 11-0 victory over San Diego on Thursday, a half-day after the D-backs signed veteran C Jarrod Saltalamacchia to a minor league contract. “I come to the park the same every day,” Gosewisch said when asked if that was a motivation. Gosewisch has back-to-back three-hit games for the first time in his career after getting three hits (and his first career stolen base) in a 5-1 victory at Colorado in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) is scheduled to throw an extended spring training game Monday and then go out on a rehab assignment. The D-backs are targeting an early-June return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think that old saying, ‘Hitting is contagious,’ is pretty true. We kept building off each other. The first inning, we had some balls fall our way, and that built some momentum the rest of the way. Same approach I’ve had the whole year. Just had some better results tonight.” -- C Tuffy Gosewisch, who finished with three doubles and four RBIs on Thursday in the Diamondbacks’ 11-0 win over the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking. There is a chance he could return in mid-May.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was scheduled to throw his second 30-pitch bullpen session in four days April 17. He threw live batting practice April 21, and he threw a simulated game April 28. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 5. He is scheduled to start in extended spring training again May 11 before beginning a rehab assignment. He is due to return in early to mid-June.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right sinus fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He showed no signs of a concussion. Bradley threw a long-toss session May 2 at the Diamondbacks’ spring-training complex, and threw two side sessions in early May. He will pitch in a simulated game or an extended spring training game before being activated. He is tentatively scheduled to start May 16 against Philadelphia.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in an extended spring training game April 28. He was due to make several more extended spring training appearances before starting a minor league rehab assignment.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Danny Dorn