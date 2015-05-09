Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Diamondbacks third baseman Yasmany Tomas has found a nice little groove since getting regular playing time.

Tomas is hitting .320 with two doubles, seven RBIs, two stolen bases and two three-hit games since his first start April 21 against Texas, two days after starting third baseman Jake Lamb was placed on the disabled list with a stress reaction in his left foot. With Lamb expected to miss another 2 1/2 to three weeks, Tomas could have even more time to get his feet on the ground.

Tomas, who signed a six-year, $68.5 million free-agent contract after fleeing Cuba and settling in the Dominican Republic, is 6-for-13 with seven RBIs with runners in scoring position in the last 10 days.

“I think he’s fresher than he was in spring,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “When you have some success, you get a little edge to yourself.”

It stands to reason that Tomas, 24, needed a little extra time to get that edge, inasmuch as he played no competitive baseball for the final seven months he was in the Dominican Republic. He took some fly balls and grounders and did some hitting in the Dominican, but it was nothing like the rigorous schedule that greeted him in spring training.

Regaining his timing, naturally, took time.

”That was a long time off. It affected me a lot,“ Tomas said through coach/interpreter Ariel Pieto, a former major right-hander. ”That’s why in spring training I believe I was inconsistent. Some days were good, some days were bad. One of the reasons I was like that was because I haven’t played for seven months.

“I feel a lot better, yes.”

Tomas has some success against an old friend and teammate Thursday when he had three hits, two against Padres right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne. The two were teammates from 2008-12 with the Industriales of Cuba’s top division, Serie E. Despaigne is not the same guy he was in Cuba, either, Tomas discovered while watching film of Despaigne before Thursday’s 11-0 victory.

“Here he is different,” Tomas said. “In Cuba, he was throwing more fastballs. Here, a lot of breaking balls. He didn’t throw a cutter back then.”

Tomas singled on a curve ball in the first inning of an 11-0 victory Thursday and singled on a cut fastball in the fifth.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 1-3, 4.15 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 0-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson’s struggles continued Friday, when he gave up eight hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision in the Diamondbacks’ 7-6 loss to San Diego. “I feel like any time we score five runs, I have to come out with the win,” Hellickson said. “It’s just frustrating. Everybody else did their part.” He has given up 45 hits and 11 walks in 32 1/3 innings and his 5.85 ERA is the third highest among major league starters. “I feel like I‘m close,” Hellickson said. “This is frustrating right now.”

--RF Mark Trumbo has homered in two of the three games he has hit No. 2 in the lineup this season, and it feels like manager Chip Hale may stick with that look for the foreseeable future. “It gets him up there sooner and gets him more at-bats in the game and gets him in front of ‘Goldy’ (Paul Goldschmidt),” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Trumbo had a two-run homer in the second inning of a 13-7 victory over Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday and a homer in the first inning of an 11-0 victory Thursday.

--LHP Andrew Chafin retired the only batter he faced Friday, getting San Diego OF and left-handed hitter Will Venable to ground out. Chafin is holding lefties to a .172 batting average this season. He is a candidate for the start Sunday when the D-backs will need a spot start because of rainouts in Colorado on Monday and Tuesday.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt has homered in three straight games and four of the last six. Goldschmidt also homered in three straight games May 6-8, 2013. He has reached base via hit or walk in 20 straight games against San Diego.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like any time we score five runs, I have to come out with the win. It’s just frustrating. Everybody else did their part.” -- RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who gave up five runs and two homers in 4 2/3 innings of Friday’s loss to the Padres.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in an extended spring training game April 28. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 9.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was scheduled to throw his second 30-pitch bullpen session in four days April 17. He threw live batting practice April 21, and he threw a simulated game April 28. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 5. He is scheduled to make his final appearance in an extended spring training game May 11.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking. There is a chance he could return in mid-May.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right sinus fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He showed no signs of a concussion. Bradley threw a long-toss session May 2 at the Diamondbacks’ spring-training complex, and threw two side sessions in early May. He will pitch in a simulated game or an extended spring training game before being activated. He is tentatively scheduled to start May 16 against Philadelphia.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta

OF/INF Danny Dorn