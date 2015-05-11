Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Daniel Hudson was pressed into a Sunday start after rainouts in Colorado last week screwed up the Arizona Diamondbacks rotation, and he could not have done much more.

Hudson threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings in the Diamondbacks’ 2-1 victory over San Diego, in what for all intents and purposes was a bullpen day. Hudson made his first start since June 26, 2012, before two Tommy John surgeries interrupted a blossoming career that included 16 victories and an NL Silver Slugger Award in 2011.

“It was cool,” Hudson said. “I haven’t done it in a long time. To get the adrenaline going before a big league baseball game is pretty special. I didn’t know what to expect, really. Just trying to keep my emotions in check early on and throw strikes and try to set the tone from the beginning. You try to figure out things as you go, really. I hadn’t done it in three years, really.”

Hudson pounded the strike zone while throwing a season-high 56 pitches and even integrated his slider to keep the Padres from doing much damage. He gave up two hits and two walks and struck out five before leaving with the bases loaded in the fourth. Newcomer J.C. Ramirez got out of a bases-loaded situation in the fourth inning, and he got his first major league victory with a career-high 2 2/3 innings. He was purchased from Triple-A Reno on Sunday morning.

“We had game-planned it that way,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We knew ‘Huddy’ could give us the most, J.C. next. The way it played out was a little tough. You are bringing in a guy (Ramirez) in a tough spot, and he really battled to get out of that. He showed us a lot today.”

Hudson said since spring training that he would like to get back into the starting rotation this year or the next, and he considered Sunday’s outing a step in the right direction, regardless.

“Whether or not that’s good or bad for my arm, I have no clue,” he said. “I’ll just take this as a positive and go from there. If they need me to go again like that later on in the season, hopefully I’ll be on top of that list.”

The D-backs are playing it slowly, confident the future will take care of itself.

“We’ve tried to stay not too far out in the future,” manager CHip Hale said. said. “Let’s keep him healthy. An inning here, two innings. He could be a starter next year, he could be a setup man, he could be a closer. As long as he’s healthy and he feels strong going into next season, we can decide on that, with his input, of course.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 2-3, 4.73 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 3-3, 3.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Aaron Hill has 12 hits and all three of his homers in his last 26 at-bats after going 1-for-3 with a bases-empty homer in a 2-1 victory over San Diego on Sunday. Hill, who has started about half the season at second base or third, has raised his batting average 112 percentage points to .268 in that stretch. “You feeling good, you’re getting out there and getting some swings,” Hill said. “You just try to stay relaxed and get your work in.” He had four hits including a homer and four RBIs in 13-7 victory over Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

--C/OF prospect Peter O‘Brien is off to a fast start at Triple-A Reno. He was second in the minor leagues in batting average (.370), third in OPS (1.095) and tied for fourth in in home runs (eight) entering a doubleheader Sunday. O‘Brien, used primarily as a catcher in spring training, played outfield only in the first three weeks at Reno before going behind the plate for two straight games on Wednesday and Thursday. He was a DH Friday and caught again Sunday.

--LHP Patrick Corbin was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sunday. he made his debut in extended spring training earlier this week and is expected to make another start Monday.

--OF/INF Danny Dorn was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday. Dorn was 3-for-9 in his stint with the Diamondbacks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was special because last year I didn’t play in the bigs, so it was a big time for me to come back to the bigs.” -- Diamondbacks RHP J.C. Ramirez, after his first MLB win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in an extended spring training game April 28. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 9.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking. There is a chance he could return in mid-May.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right sinus fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He showed no signs of a concussion. Bradley threw a long-toss session May 2 at the Diamondbacks’ spring-training complex, and threw two side sessions in early May. He will pitch in a simulated game or an extended spring training game before being activated. He is tentatively scheduled to start May 16 against Philadelphia.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Evan Marshall

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta