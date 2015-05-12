Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Arizona right-hander Archie Bradley threw a simulated game at Chase Field early Monday afternoon, and, of course, infielder Cliff Pennington hit a line drive right back up the middle.

The ball whizzed by Bradley, who has been on the disabled list since suffering a sinus fracture when he was struck in the face by a Carlos Gonzalez line drive in the second inning of a 12-5 victory over Colorado on April 28.

Both had some fun with it.

Pennington turned to general manager Dave Stewart, watching with interest, and asked, “Am I going to get released.”

When Bradley heard that, he laughed.

”I said, ‘OK everyone, it’s over with. Don’t ask me about it. Let’s get back to pitching,'“ Bradley said. ”This whole situation, once I learned it wasn’t as serious as it looked, you have to take it with some humor. You have to live it up and understand it is part of it and move on from it.

“Obviously with what happened I‘m a little more cautious of it now, but when I‘m out there I‘m just worried about pitching and trying to get guys out. Obviously a little scary, but didn’t flinch. Got right back up there and overall threw the ball well. Arm felt good. Face felt good. Overall, ready to get going again.”

Bradley, who is 2-0 with a 1.80 in four starts, is scheduled to return from the disabled list for a May 16 start at Philadelphia, the second game of a three-game series. He has thrown in his bullpen sessions and Monday’s simulated game as if he were facing the Phillies’ hitters.

“I asked the hitters to treat it like an at-bat,” Bradley said. “If it’s a ball, I‘m sitting there 1-0 and work actual at-bats and counts and try to get guys out and try to make it as game-like as I could.”

As far as the liner up the middle, no time like the present, Bradley said.

“You almost kind of want that, just to see how you are going to react,” Bradley said. “Where you are at mentally after something like that happens. I was fine with it. That’s part of it, and let’s get going again.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 2-3, 4.73 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 3-2, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Collmenter gave up a career-high nine runs while facing 13 batters in an 11-1 loss to Washington on Monday. “The fastball command it is the beginning of everything I do well,” Collmenter said. “Tonight it was up in the zone and flat. When it is like that it is pretty easy to hit as evidence tonight.” Collmenter gave up homers to two of the first five batters he faced and gave up singles to five of the six batters he faced in the second inning. His ERA rose from 3.40 to 5.27.

--LHP Vidal Nuno had a career-high eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings in relief of RHP Josh Collmenter on Monday, hours after he was recalled from Triple-A Reno to add depth to a weary bullpen. “Great, great job,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That is why we brought him up. He saved us. He put our bullpen back into play for the rest of the series and we have an off day Thursday.” Nuno was 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA in six starts at Reno, with 37 strikeouts and five walks in 39 innings as a starter in Reno. The D-backs used 16 relievers for 18 1/3 innings in the final three games of a series of San Diego that ended Sunday after rainouts in Colorado last Monday and Tuesday threw the rotation out of whack. Nuno was 0-7 with a 3.76 ERA in 14 starts with the D-backs last season after being obtained from the New York Yankees for RHP Brandon Mc Carthy in early July.

--2B Chris Owings had two of the Diamondbacks’ six hits, but he was called out on a bizarre play to end the 11-1 loss to Washington. Owings chopped a ball at the plate in his final at-bat, and home plate umpire Joe West called Owings out for being out of the batter’s box when he was hit, even thought TV replays clearly showed Owings was still in the box when the ball hit him. “We looked at the replay and he was not (out of the box),” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Not even close. Both feet were in the box when he got hit with the ball.” Hale went onto the field to speak to West, who told him the play was not reviewable.

--RHP Evan Marshall was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, when the Diamondbacks recalled LHP Vidal Nuno to replenish and overworked bullpen. Marshall was 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA in 13 appearances this season after pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings Sunday. “We just needed the length in Nuno, needed another guy who can throw tonight,” manager Chip Hale said. “And it gives him some time to go down and finish off what I think he started to figure out here.” Marshall, 25, was 4-4 with a 2.74 ERA is a rookie in 2014, after being promoted on May 6.

--C Oscar Hernandez was removed from an extended spring training game after fouling off a pitch in his third at-bat Monday. Hernandez, who is on the disabled list after having his left hamate bone removed in spring training, called the trainers out after the foul and left the field. A Rule 5 pick from Tampa Bay, the D-backs must offer him back to the Rays once he completes a rehabilitation assignment and his cleared to play.

--RHP Archie Bradley threw 60 pitches in a simulated game Monday in preparation for his return to the rotation on Saturday in Philadelphia. Bradley has been on the disabled list since being struck in the face by a line drive in the second inning of an April 28 game against Colorado. After INF Cliff Pennington lined one toward the mound in the simulated game, he turned to general manager Dave Stewart and said, “Am I going to be released.” Rookie Bradley is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We get very few times where we take him out of the game, and at that time, I felt we weren’t going to have a chance to come back. It is a hard thing to do for a manager because you are basically throwing in the towel.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, of removing 1B Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth inning Monday when the Diamondbacks were down 10-0. Goldschmidt started every game and had played all but four innings this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch during his third at-bat.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right sinus fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He showed no signs of a concussion. Bradley threw a long-toss session May 2 at the Diamondbacks’ spring-training complex, and threw two side sessions in early May. He threw 60 pitches in a simulated game May 12. He is scheduled to return from the disabled list for a May 16 start in Philadelphia.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in an extended spring training game April 28. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 9.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking. There is a chance he could return in mid-May.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Vidal Nuno

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta