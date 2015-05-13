Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- All-Star left-hander Patrick Corbin appears to be right on schedule to join the Arizona Diamondbacks in early June.

Corbin threw 54 pitches in an extended spring training game at the Diamondbacks’ spring training facility on Monday, and he is expected to make two more appearances in extended spring before one, possibly two rehab starts. He has not pitched since his All-Star 2013 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late March, 2014.

“Three weeks right now seems like nothing to be back,” said Corbin, who was 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA in 2013, his first full season in the starting rotation after winning a job in spring.

The D-backs’ starters ranked in the bottom half of the National League with a 4.09 ERA through 31 games, and there would seem to be room for Corbin when he is ready. Right-hander Jeremy Hellickson is 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA entering Wednesday’s start, and right-hander Josh Collmenter is 3-4 with a 5.27 ERA after giving up a career-high nine runs to Washington on Monday.

Corbin touched 95 mph with fastball in the first inning Monday and sat at 92-94 mph, a tick above when he was in 2013, according to FanGraphs. Corbin recorded five strikeouts, four with well-located fastballs and one on a slider. He gave up two runs and four hits.

“Like he never left,” Harkey said. “Basically what I am looking for is fastball command, his fastball command today was outstanding. His slider is still a work in progress, but that is usually the last thing that comes. It’s still pretty good, but to get it back to wipe out, where it was two years ago, it takes time. His changeup was good.”

Occasional tenderness remains in the elbow, Corbin said, but it is almost to the point where he does not notice.

“There is very little (pain) in there, and it seems to go away when I throw,” Corbin said. “I still feel little aches and pains there. The one thing is, the recovery time from my bullpen (sessions between starts) is taking a little bit longer, just the ligaments getting used to it. When it comes around when I‘m going to pitch, everything feels great. Feel strong. Just excited to get to extend pitches and innings.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 3-2, 3.62 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-3, 5.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa did a nice job pitching with a lead in his most efficient game of the season. De La Rosa challenged hitters and threw strikes after being staked to leads of 8-2 after four innings and 10-2 after five. He used only 90 pitches in seven innings, the most economical of his seven starts. “I attacked the zone and the hitters,” De La Rosa said. He threw 112 pitches in his previous outing, when he went seven innings in an 11-0 victory over San Diego. He used 86 pitches in five innings in the start before that. De La Rosa also had his first career RBI, a bases-loaded single in the sixth inning.

--RF Mark Trumbo has six homers this season, four since moving to the No. 2 spot in the batting order last week. He hit two against Washington on Tuesday, including a three-run shot that knocked Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg out of the game to cap a five-run fourth inning in a 14-6 victory. “It felt pretty good,” said Trumbo, whose D-backs were beaten 11-1 in the first game of the series Monday. “It was exactly what we needed after last night. You can’t expect to score 10, but especially early on, we made some stuff happen. That’s what we were looking to do, at least.”

--2B Chris Owings entered his at-bat in the eighth inning looking to become the sixth player in franchise history (Aaron Hill has done it twice) to hit for the cycle. Owings tripled in the fourth, doubled in the fifth and singled in the sixth, scoring each time. Like everyone else in the park, he was thinking long ball before flying out to medium-deep center field. “It might have crossed my head,” Owings said with a gleam in his eye. “You are always keeping track of that stuff when you are at the plate.”

--C Oscar Hernandez (hamate) will take about a week off from hitting, manager Chip Hale said, after being removed from an extended spring training game Monday. Hernandez is scheduled to take an MRI on Friday. “Scar tissue, that’s what they’re thinking,” manager Chip Hale said. “He had no problem catching. It was just the one swing.” A Rule 5 pick from Tampa Bay, Hernandez must be offered back to the Rays when he finishes his rehab assignment and is ready to be activated.

--LHP Patrick Corbin appears to be right on schedule to join the Diamondbacks in early June. Corbin threw 54 pitches in an extended spring training game at the Diamondbacks’ spring training facility on Monday, and he is expected to make two more appearances in extended spring before one, possibly two rehab starts. He has not pitched since his All-Star 2013 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late March, 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s doing a good job there.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, on RF Mark Trumbo, who has six homers this season, four since moving to the No. 2 spot in the batting order last week.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch during his third at-bat and is scheduled to have an MRI.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right sinus fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He showed no signs of a concussion. Bradley threw a long-toss session May 2 at the Diamondbacks’ spring-training complex, and threw two side sessions in early May. He threw 60 pitches in a simulated game May 12. He is scheduled to return from the disabled list for a May 16 start in Philadelphia.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in an extended spring training game April 28. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 9.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He appears to be on schedule to join the Diamondbacks in early June.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Vidal Nuno

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta