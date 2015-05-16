Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Arizona Diamondbacks’ relievers again provided no relief on Friday night.

One game after Addison Reed, now the former closer, surrendered a decisive grand slam to Washington’s Michael Taylor in the ninth inning of a 9-6 loss, the bullpen yielded three runs in the seventh inning of a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Nothing new there. The relievers began the night with a 4.45 ERA, just 23rd in the major leagues.

The first reliever, Andrew Chafin, wriggled out of a second-and-third, one-out jam in the sixth. The next three were not quite so fortunate.

Daniel Hudson gave up two hits to start the seventh. Oliver Perez wild-pitched the runners into scoring position, gave up a game-tying two-run single to Freddy Galvis and then failed to back up home plate on a wild throw home by center fielder A.J. Pollock after Galvis’ hit.

“I made a mistake,” Perez said. “I didn’t cover home, and he got to third base.”

That set the stage for Philadelphia pinch hitter Jeff Francoeur, who singled off the third pitcher of the inning, Enrique Burgos.

“The bullpen,” manager Chip Hale said, “just didn’t do it tonight.”

That’s a recurring theme.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley, 2-0, 1.80 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams 2-3, 5.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Archie Bradley will be activated from the disabled list and start Saturday, his first appearance since suffering a sinus fracture after being struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Colorado Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez in the second inning of an April 28 game. Bradley threw four innings in a simulated game Monday, and was cleared to rejoin the rotation.

--RHP Chase Anderson, still 0-1 this season, earned his sixth no-decision in seven starts Friday night against Philadelphia. He went 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run and three hits, while striking out three, walking three and hitting a batter. He has yielded just two earned runs while working 18 1/3 innings over his last three starts. He has also held opponents to three runs or fewer in six of his seven outings, as well as four of his last six road starts and 10 of 12 career outings away from home. “It was a nice effort tonight, as usual,” manager Chip Hale said. “He threw a lot of pitches (104, just 59 of them strikes), but he battled and gave us a chance to win. He mixed his pitches well, and he has a very good change-up. And he just pitches.”

--2B Chris Owings went 2-for-4 Friday against the Phillies and has hit safely in seven of the last eight games, batting at a .371 clip in that stretch. Owings, who missed over two months last season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery, has played in 27 games to date at shortstop, 23 of them starts, and six at second base, five of them starts.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 against Philadelphia on Friday night, and his two-run double in the seventh gave the Diamondbacks a short-lived 3-1 lead. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 16 games, batting at a .419 clip in that stretch. “He’s always been the guy,” manager Chip Hale said.

--LHP Oliver Perez took the loss in relief Friday night in Philadelphia, surrendering the game-tying two-run single to Freddy Galvis in the Phillies’ three-run seventh inning. The Diamondbacks bullpen, which entered the game with a 4.45 ERA (23rd in the majors), was charged with all three runs in that inning. Perez threw a wild pitch before Galvis’ hit and failed to back up home plate afterward, when CF A.J. Pollock threw wildly. That allowed Galvis to go to third, where he scored the go-ahead run on a single by pinch hitter Jeff Francoeur.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our bullpen just couldn’t do it tonight.” -- Manager Chip Hale, after Friday’s loss to the Phillies.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Archie Bradley (right sinus fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He showed no signs of a concussion. Bradley threw a long-toss session May 2 at the Diamondbacks’ spring-training complex, and threw two side sessions in early May. He threw 60 pitches in a simulated game May 12. He will be activated from the disabled list and start May 16.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch during his third at-bat and is scheduled to have an MRI.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in an extended spring training game April 28. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 9.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He is tentatively scheduled to join the team on June 4, general manager Dave Stewart said.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Vidal Nuno

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta