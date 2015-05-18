Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Just how frustrated are the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost four straight games and seven of their last nine?

After the team’s 6-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, the Diamondbacks’ pitchers held a meeting.

“We just had a group hug,” Arizona right-hander Josh Collmenter said after taking the loss with six innings of four-run ball. “Hug it out and move on to Miami.”

The get-together probably wasn’t that simple, but now the Diamondbacks (15-21) move on to Miami for a four-game series with the Marlins (16-22) after suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of the last-place Phillies (16-23).

“We got beat,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of the series. “They went out and beat us every which way you could. Power, pitching, really good bullpen -- we knew that coming in -- they create runs with their running game and we just couldn’t match it. We didn’t have it (Sunday), we didn’t have it the whole series. So we’re going to have to find a way to get on this plane and go down to Miami and figure it out.”

The Diamondbacks sit just a game ahead of the Colorado Rockies for cellar-dwellers in the National League West.

“For a lot of guys, it’s got to get better,” reliever Brad Ziegler said. “You know it’s going to, it’s just a matter of, like I said, that one moment where all of a sudden it might click and turn your whole season around.”

Could it start against the Marlins?

“Sometimes when a lot of negative things are happening, it’s hard to turn it around, but we’re going to do that down in Miami,” Hale said. “We’re going to get this thing turned around.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-21

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-2, 4.50 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 4-2, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa is scheduled to start Monday night against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. De La Rosa has won his last two starts, going seven innings in each. The 26-year-old has faced the Marlins just once in his career, throwing two innings of relief against them. Lefties are hitting .304 against De La Rosa this season, while righties are hitting just .193.

--RHP Josh Collmenter, Sunday’s starter, had his nightmarish May continue. After allowing nine earned runs in just 1 1/3 innings during his previous start, Collmenter (3-5) surrendered four earned runs in six innings of work in the Diamondbacks’ 6-0 loss to the Phillies. In three May starts, Collmenter has given up six home runs to go with an 11.30 ERA. “He is what he is, he’s our No. 1 starter, we look for him to give us a good outing every time he goes out,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He kept us in most of this game, we just couldn’t muster any offense for him.”

--3B Yasmany Tomas went 2-for-4 in the Diamondbacks’ loss Sunday, a day after slugging his first career homer. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the season. The 24-year-old is 5 for his last 10 (.500) after going 0 for his previous 11 with six strikeouts, and is hitting .309 on the season.

--2B Chris Owings went 1-for-4 in the Diamondbacks’ loss Sunday, as he’s now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. Over that stretch, Owings is 17-for-43 (.395), and during the three-game series against the Phillies, he went 6-for-12 (.500).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just had a group hug. Hug it out and move on to Miami.” -- Arizona RHP Josh Collmenter, on a team meeting Sunday after taking the loss with six innings of four-run ball.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch during his third at-bat.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in an extended spring training game April 28. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 9 and started a rehab assignment with Advanced Class A Visalia on May 16.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He is tentatively scheduled to join the team on June 4, general manager Dave Stewart said.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta