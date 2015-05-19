Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- This month marks one year since Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, 70, took over as the Arizona Diamondbacks’ chief operating officer.

His first big personnel move came in the offseason, when he signed Cuban defector Yasmany Tomas to the richest contract in team history: $68.5 million for six years.

Tomas, 24, went 3-for-5 with two RBIs on Monday in Arizona’s 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins, raising his batting average to .329.

He started this season in the minors but was quickly elevated to the big leagues, and he is now the D-backs’ cleanup hitter and third baseman.

With a short right-handed stroke and major power, Tomas has tremendous offensive potential in the middle of an Arizona lineup that already boasts first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the No. 3 hole and right fielder Mark Trumbo batting fifth.

Tomas made his major league debut April 15 and got his chance at third base one week later. He is a bit stiff defensively at third. Tomas is much more natural in right field, but Arizona has no other spot for Trumbo.

“It’s been adjustment,” Tomas said in Spanish of his move to third base. “I’ve had to adjust to third base and to better pitching.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-3, 5.92 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 2-3, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson will start Tuesday against the Marlins. Hellickson, 1-3 this season, has pretty good stuff -- a fastball in the low 90s, a sharp curve and a changeup he uses about 25 percent of the time -- but he usually runs up high pitch counts and does not work deep into games. He is 0-0 with a 5.59 ERA in two career starts against Miami, but his team rallied to win both of those games.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa was outstanding Monday and deserved better than a no-decision. He pitched a career-high nine innings, allowing six hits, no walks and two runs. He struck out five and made just one big mistake -- a two-run homer to rookie C J.T. Realmuto in the seventh inning. It was the first career homer for Realmuto, and it was enough to spoil the night for De La Rosa, whose ERA dropped to 4.08. In five of his innings, De La Rosa threw fewer than 10 pitches. De La Rosa joins Houston’s Dallas Keuchel as the only pitchers to throw nine innings and not earn a win this season.

--3B Yasmany Tomas, who signed the richest contract in team history last winter -- $68.5 million for six years -- is paying early dividends. Tomas, 24, went 3-for-5 with two RBIs on Monday, raising his batting average to .329. He started this season in the minors but was quickly elevated to the big leagues, and he is now the D-backs’ cleanup hitter and third baseman.

--LF David Peralta was the hero for Arizona on Monday night. His 13th-inning double knocked in the game-winning run in a 3-2 win over the Marlins. Peralta is hitting .272 this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As I’ve said every day of the season, it’s the hardest thing (deciding) who not to start in the outfield. But we always have that hammer on the bench -- any of the four. David was that guy tonight.” -- Manager Chip Hale, on OF David Peralta, who entered Monday’s game in the 10th inning and delivered the winning double in the 13th as the Diamondbacks beat the Marlins 3-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in extended spring training game April 28-May 9. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Visalia on May 16.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He is tentatively scheduled to join the team on June 4, GM Dave Stewart said.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta