Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock didn’t immediately know if he hit what turned out to be the game-winning homer Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins.

“I was hoping,” Pollock said of his two-run, pinch-hit blast down the left-field line, which gave Arizona a 4-2 win. “I knew it was going to be at least a double. I hit it well. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be off the fence or go over.”

Pollock said he never doubted his hit would be fair instead of foul.

“It was clearly going to be fair,” he said.

“Home runs are nicer than doubles. I got to ease up on my run.”

While Pollock got to trot instead of sprint, this is no time for Arizona -- as a team -- to take its feet off the gas pedal.

The Diamondbacks arrived in Miami having lost four games in a row. Now, they won the first two of this four-game series and would love to sweep the reeling Marlins and return home at 19-21, within easier reach of .500.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-21

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 0-1, 2.81 ERA) at Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 2-0, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson, who starts against Miami on Wednesday, has a 0.98 ERA in three starts this month. Despite his great work, Anderson, who went 9-7 with a 4.01 as a rookie last season, is still looking for his first win of this season (0-1). A ninth-round pick out of the University of Oklahoma in 2009, Anderson is looking for better run support from Arizona batters.

--RHP Jerremy Hellickson, who rarely pitches deep into games, gave Arizona a quality start on Tuesday against Miami. He still didn’t go very deep -- six innings -- but he allowed just four hits, one walk and two runs. He lowered his ERA to 5.52.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery) pitched a scoreless inning at Class A San Jose on Monday night. Hernandez, who made his big-league debut with the Orioles in 2009, joined Arizona in 2011 and needed surgery last season soon after he experienced elbow stiffness. Hernandez, 30, could throw 95 mph before the injury, and it will be interesting to see his form once he returns.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt, 27, played career game No. 500 on Tuesday. There is no question “Goldie” is the D-Backs’ premier player. He hit .300 with 19 homers and 69 RBI in just 109 games last season. An eighth-round pick out of Texas State in 2009, Goldschmidt is currently batting .319 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs. He had a quiet night on Tuesday -- 0-for-4 -- but he is still Arizona’s most dangerous hitter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any one of us can do it on any night. They are all fun playing with -- great teammates. Whoever (manager Chip Hale) puts in there, we’re not mad. We know everyone can play well. It’s fun.” -- Arizona OF A.J. Pollock, on Arizona’s quartet of outfielders after recording the game winning his vs. Miami on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in extended spring training game April 28-May 9. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Visalia on May 16 and pitched a scoreless inning at Class A San Jose on May 18.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He is tentatively scheduled to join the team on June 4, GM Dave Stewart said.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Brad Ziegler

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta