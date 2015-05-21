Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Arizona Diamondbacks stole six bases Wednesday, the most they swiped in 15 years.

That was planned in the sense that Arizona first-base coach Dave McKay had spotted something in the delivery of Miami Marlins starter David Phelps that allowed Diamondbacks baserunners to take off and steal, seemingly at will.

But A.J. Pollock’s steal of home?

That was not planned at all.

The steal of home -- just the seventh in Diamondbacks history -- happened in the fifth inning. Pollock led off with a walk and advanced to third on left fielder David Peralta’s single. Peralta then drew a pick-off throw, allowing Pollock to steal home.

”That was a mistake,“ Arizona manager Chip Hale said. ”That was not a planned play. It looked great because we scored a run. But that was a mistake.

“(Phelps) has a good move, and we know it. He used it on David. And David got burned on that one. But things worked out tonight.”

That’s the way things have gone all week for the D-Backs, who go for a four game sweep on Thursday afternoon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-21

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley, 2-1, 3.27 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 1-4, 5.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Archie Bradley starts on Thursday as Arizona will attempt to sweep Miami in four games. Bradley, a rookie who has been the jewel of the Diamondbacks’ farm system, went 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in his first four starts. He was the first pitcher in MLB history to oppose the reigning Cy Young winner (Clayton Kershaw) and the World Series MVP (Madison Bumgarner) in his first two games. Things went off kilter for Bradley after that as he was hit in the face with a batted ball on April 28. He came off the disabled list on May 15 and is coming a 7-5 loss to the Phillies.

--RHP Chase Anderson, who entered the Marlins game with a 0.98 ERA in three May starts, was outstanding again on Wednesday. He gave up four hits, one walk, one hit-by-pitch and one run in eight-plus innings. He did not allow a hit until Marlins third baseman Martin Prado lined a single to left to lead off the fifth.

--RHP Brad Ziegler was outstanding on Wednesday against the Marlins. He inherited a no-out, bases-loaded jam and got right fielder Giancarlo Stanton to bounce into a double play. Ziegler then got Martin Prado to line out to center to end the game, lowering his impressive ERA to 0.98.

--CF A.J. Pollock, who stole a career high 14 bases last season, looked like vintage Lou Brock on Wednesday against the Marlins. Pollock, 27, stole a career high three bases. He also swiped home for the first time in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I worked on a two-seamer in spring training. I threw the two-seamer over half the time tonight, and all 13 of those groundouts were on two-seamers.” -- Arizona RHP Chase Anderson, after a win in Miami on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in extended spring training game April 28-May 9. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Visalia on May 16 and pitched a scoreless inning at Class A San Jose on May 18.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He is tentatively scheduled to join the team on June 4, GM Dave Stewart said.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta