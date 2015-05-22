Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Maybe the Arizona Diamondbacks will look back at Miami in late May as the time when their season changed for the better.

After all, they swept the Miami Marlins in four games this week, their first four-game road sweep since 2008.

They are now winners of four games in a row, their longest win streak since July of 2013.

Their rookie third baseman, Yasmany Tomas, has six straight multi-hit games and is batting .500 over that span with three doubles, one homer and four RBIs.

The Diamondbacks showed some stellar pitching Monday, especially from their bullpen, which pitched four scoreless innings to outlast Miami 3-2 in 13 innings. That snapped a four-game Arizona losing streak.

On Tuesday, the D-Backs showed some power and clutch-hitting as A.J. Pollock hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the eighth inning for a 4-2 win.

Arizona flashed its speed on Wednesday, stealing a franchise-record seven bases in a 6-1 win that embarrassed Miami.

On Thursday, the D-Backs played a lot of small ball and then had their final three relievers combine on 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

In summary, pitching, power, speed ... the Diamondbacks showed a little bit of everything this week.

Now, as they return home to face the Chicago Cubs on Friday, their task is to keep this momentum going forward.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-21

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-2, 3.70 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 3-5, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Collmenter will start for the Diamondbacks when they return home Friday to face the Cubs. Collmenter has struggled this season with a 5.36 ERA, but maybe the Cubs are just what he needs. In six career games against Chicago, including three starts, Collmenter is 1-0 with a 1.27 ERA.

--RHP Archie Bradley had an eventful start on Thursday against the Marlins, leaving with a no-decision. He got hit in the backside on a comebacker by Dee Gordon. Bradley, who got hit in the face by a batted ball earlier this season, stayed in the game this time and was not injured. He lasted five innings and gave up nine hits, two walks and four runs.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt, regarded as Arizona’s top player, did not start Thursday as he was mired in a 4-for-24 slump (.167). But he entered the game as a defensive replacement and got a hit, going 1-for-1 and raising his batting average this season to .322. Also, with the Cubs next up on the Arizona agenda, look for “Goldie” to snap out of his funk. In 19 career games against the Cubs, Goldschmidt is hitting .366.

--RHP Brad Ziegler earned his first save of the season Thursday. Ziegler continues to be the master at getting ground-ball outs. Since 2008, Ziegler leads major league relievers with 91 ground-ball double plays. In situations where a ground-ball double play was possible, Ziegler had a 21 percent success rate, also tops among relievers with at least 200 appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a good series for us. It shows our character that we can rebound.” -- Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock, after completing a sweep of Miami on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in extended spring training game April 28-May 9. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Visalia on May 16 and pitched a scoreless inning at Class A San Jose on May 18.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He is tentatively scheduled to join the team on June 4, GM Dave Stewart said.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta