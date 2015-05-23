Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Third baseman Yasmany Tomas has blossomed on both sides of the ball with increased playing time the last month. Tomas, who has found a rhythm in the field after being force-fed at third base in spring training, extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single Friday.

“I‘m enjoying myself,” Tomas said through an interpreter. “This is what I did in Cuba. It is serious, but at the same time, it is the joy of playing the game. I am really having fun doing it.”

With 14 hits in his last 32 at-bats, Tomas’ batting average has jumped to .337, which would rank among the top five in the National League if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. Tomas had doubles in three of his last five games, and his .424 slugging percentage is fifth on the team among players with at least 30 at-bats.

“You see a different guy than the one we saw in spring training,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. “The growth is there and the confidence is there. And he’s having some success, so that all comes together and he feels like he’s the ballplayer that he should be. What we always look at is good at-bats, and he seems to have good at-bats against good pitchers. He’s been clutch for us.”

Tomas, who fled Cuba and signed a six-year, $68 million contract this winter, entered Friday’s 5-4, 13-inning victory over the Cubs with a streak of six consecutive multiple-hit games but finished one short of Luis Gonzalez’s team record set in 2001. The streak has included a little bit of everything. Tomas hit his first major league home run last Saturday in Philadelphia, had a two-out, two-run double in a 13-inning victory at Miami on Monday and also had a two-out, RBI double in the first inning of a 7-6 victory in Miami on Thursday.

“I’ve said it from the start that this guy is going to be a hitter,” D-backs hitting coach Turner Ward said. “I could see it in spring training. You could see the bat speed, the power, the pitch selection. He is a guy who has great hand-eye coordination. His pitch recognition on off-speed (pitches) ... His plate discipline is very good.”

Arizona third base/infield coach Andy Green has seen great defensive improvement.

”From where he was on Day 1 to where he is now, it’s been exponential progress,“ Green said. ”I think he is acclimating culturally now, and that relaxes him, and enables him to perform. He’s done a tremendous job. I don’t think anyone could observe him and think otherwise.

“He’s a guy from the beginning who was never afraid to stick his nose in there and get after it. That’s served him very well. He’s played the position as well as we could have hoped for him to. The main thing we have preached is keeping the feet active, staying down, staying engaged very pitch, and he’s done that exceptionally well. He’s really a guy that performs well under pressure.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-21

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 4-4, 2.77 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-2, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF A.J. Pollock had four hits and was a homer short of the cycle Friday, continuing a hot streak that began with a game-deciding, pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth inning of a 4-2 victory at Miami on Tuesday. “I‘m just trying to get some consistency,” he said. Pollock is 10-for-16 with two doubles, two homers, three RBIs, seven runs and four stolen bases from that point. He had his team-high 10th stolen base Friday. He batted in the 12th inning with a chance to homer for the cycle. “It crossed my mind,” Pollock said. “If I‘m ever thinking about hitting a home run, it is not going to happen. I‘m going to stick with my approach.”

--SS Nick Ahmed had a career-high three hits, including a walkoff single in the 13th inning. He has a seven-game hitting streak and four multiple-hit games in his last seven starts to break out of an early-season slide, raising his batting average to a season-high .212. “I made some improvements, made some adjustments,” Ahmed said. “Starting to put the barrel on the ball. Starting to see it a lot better. My teammates, to stick with me and stay behind me when I was struggling, that really helped a lot.”

--RHP Josh Collmenter went five innings in a no-decision Friday, when he gave up two runs, including a solo homer to Cubs CF Dexter Fowler. Collmenter has given up seven homers in his last four starts covering 19 1/3 innings. He has given up 20 earned runs in that span.

--LHP Patrick Corbin will be given a few extra days off after experiencing tightness and soreness following his most recent appearance in an extended spring training game last Monday. The D-backs had tentatively scheduled Corbin for a June 4 return to the majors, but it will be “a little later than that,” manager Chip Hale said. Corbin missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March.

--3B Yasmany Tomas extended his hitting streak to seven games but had his streak of six consecutive multi-hit games end Friday. Tomas has 14 hits in his last 32 at-bats while raising his batting average to .337, which would be among the league leaders if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. LF Luis Gonzalez has the franchise record with seven straight multi-hit games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I made some improvements, made some adjustments. Starting to put the barrel on the ball. Starting to see it a lot better. My teammates, to stick with me and stay behind me when I was struggling, that really helped a lot.” -- Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed, who capped his first career three-hit game with a walkoff single in the 13th inning for a 5-4 victory over the Cubs Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. His soft target return date to the majors was June 4, but it will be “a little later than that,” manager Chip Hale said May 22.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in extended spring training game April 28-May 9. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Visalia on May 16 and pitched a scoreless inning at Class A San Jose on May 18. He began a rehab appearance at Double-A Mobile May 22. He could be ready to rejoin the team the following week.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking. He has batted in two extended spring training games but has not played the field. He could be ready to return the first week of June, manager Chip Hale said.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta