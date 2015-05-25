Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Chase Anderson has been one of most pleasant surprises in a National League rotation this season, although it is hard to tell by his 1-1 win-loss record.

Anderson, who won a rotation spot in spring training after winning nine games as a rookie last season, is ninth in the NL with a 2.54 ERA, ahead of Madison Bumgarner and Johnny Cueto, and is eighth with a 1.08 WHIP. He has given up three earned runs in his last four starts for a 1.03 ERA, while relying a little more this season on a two-seam fastball that he uses to get early outs.

His record would be better had the D-backs hit behind him, but they scored only 10 runs while he was on the mound in his first seven starts before putting up six in a 6-1 victory over Miami last Wednesday.

“He’s done it since Day 1 of spring training,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He’s mixed his pitches and commanded both sides of the plate. He does all the little things well. Is his stuff electric? It’s pretty good. I don’t think we give him enough credit for having good stuff. You see him throw fastballs by really good hitters. Maybe that’s because he sets it up with other stuff. That’s called pitching.”

Anderson is building a resume that could include his first All-Star appearance.

“Sure he should be considered,” Hale said. “His numbers are tremendous. He should have more wins. He hasn’t had much run support.”

Anderson, 27, is scheduled to start in St. Louis on Monday after his best career outing in Miami, when he took a shutout into the ninth inning and left a 6-1 winner. It was his longest career start, and it came in 82-degree, 73-percent humidity at Marlins Park. The forecast for St. Louis indicates similar weather conditions, although rain also is a possibility.

“The humidity in St. Louis, or anywhere in the South, I was born and raised in that,” said Anderson, from Wichita Falls, Texas.

“I feel comfortable in that environment, put it that way.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 1-1, 2.54 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 4-2, 4.08)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt is third in the National League in RBIs (38) and tied for second in home runs (12) after his three-RBI Sunday that included a two-run homer in the third inning off Cubs RHP Jason Hammel. “Best player in the game,” said Arizona right-hander Jeremy Hellickson, who joined the D-backs this offseason. Goldschmidt’s homer, his third in eight games, was into the seats just to the right of the batter’s eye in right center field, and Cubs CF Dexter Fowler barely moved after it was hit. “I’ve never seen a guy ... basically just a flick of his wrists hit it that far,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He has just good mechanics with his hands to stay through the ball.”

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson picked up his first victory in five weeks Sunday, when he tied a season high by going 6 2-3 innings in a 4-3 victory over the Cubs and former manager Joe Maddon. The two were in Tampa together for five seasons. “The main thing was, my fastball was down,” said Hellickson, who won 50 games in five seasons with Tampa Bay before being acquired in the offseason. “My mindset going into every start is go as deep as I can. I wish I could have got through seven, but I’ll definitely take this.” Maddon saw a different Hellickson than the one he knew. Hellickson got 13 ground-ball outs. “He is a fly-ball pitcher,” Maddon said. “He put the ball on the ground more than anticipated.”

--3B Yasmany Tomas was given a day off starting eight straight. He will take an eight-game hitting streak into a road trip that begins Monday in St. Louis, with multiple-hit games in six of those. He hitting .417 on his streak. 3B Aaron Hill was 0-for-3 while starting Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Best player in the game.” -- Arizona RHP Jason Hellickson, on 1B Paul Goldschmidt after a win over the Cubs on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. His soft target return date to the majors was June 4, but it will be “a little later than that,” manager Chip Hale said May 22.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in extended spring training game April 28-May 9. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Visalia on May 16 and pitched a scoreless inning at Class A San Jose on May 18. He began a rehab appearance at Double-A Mobile May 22. He could be ready to rejoin the team the following week.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking. He has batted in two extended spring training games but has not played the field. He could be ready to return the first week of June, manager Chip Hale said.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 25 before beginning a rehab assignment to Class A Visalia.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta