Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- In winning six of their prior seven games, the Arizona Diamondbacks scored five runs per game, demonstrating the ability to come up with timely hits and exerting consistent pressure on opponents.

None of those things happened Monday in St. Louis, costing Arizona what in the end was a very winnable game. Stranding 11 men and going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, it fell 3-2 in 10 innings to the Cardinals.

Stymied for seven innings by St. Louis starter Carlos Martinez, the Diamondbacks tied it quickly in the eighth against Kevin Siegrist, at which time the blown opportunities really became glaring.

They failed to cash in consecutive walks after Mark Trumbo’s game-evening two-run homer, then left the bases loaded with one out in the 10th against closer Trevor Rosenthal. In each case, strikeouts were a big factor.

Catcher Tuffy Gosewisch went down feebly against a Seth Maness breaking ball in the eighth and second baseman Chris Owings watched Trevor Rosenthal’s 100-mph fastball clip the outside corner for a critical second out two innings later.

“Hitters have to be able to put the ball in play with one out and a man at third,” summed up Arizona manager Chip Hale. “It’s something we just need to get better at.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley, 2-1, 4.00 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 0-1, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson was in damage control mode most of Monday, giving up 10 hits and a walk in six innings but allowing only two runs. Anderson gave up just one hit with a man in scoring position, inducing a key double play from Yadier Molina in the fourth. Anderson fanned four and escaped with a no-decision when his teammates rallied to force extra innings.

--RHP Archie Bradley will make his first career appearance against St. Louis Tuesday night in the middle game of this three-game set. Bradley last pitched Thursday in Miami, yielding four runs over five innings in a no-decision outing as Arizona rallied for a 7-6 win. Bradley has allowed eight earned runs in seven innings since returning from being smoked in the face by a Carlos Gonzalez liner on April 28.

--RHP David Hernandez (elbow) was scheduled to make his second rehab appearance for Double-A Mobile on Monday against Chattanooga, but the game was rained out. Hernandez worked a scoreless inning Thursday, his third straight scoreless outing, and has five strikeouts over three innings while on rehab. Hernandez missed all of 2014 after undergoing Tommy John surgery late in spring training.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (arm soreness) left Monday’s game after allowing two singles to start the ninth inning. Manager Chip Hale said Burgos would be re-evaluated Tuesday and the team would make a decision on him then. Hale and trainers checked on Burgos before the bottom of the ninth after he appeared to twitch his arm in an attempt to loosen it.

--3B Yasmany Tomas extended his hitting streak to nine games with a leadoff single in the second, the first of three hits on the day. Tomas has 17 hits in 41 at-bats during his streak, giving him an average of .347, which leads all NL rookies. It was the fourth three-hit game of the year for Tomas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s one of those things you’ve got to learn how to do as a group. Hitters have to be able to put the ball in play with one out and a man at third. It’s something we just need to get better at.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, of converting scoring opportunities.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in extended spring training game April 28-May 9. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Visalia on May 16, then moved his rehab to Double-A Mobile on May 22. He was scheduled to make his second rehab appearance for Mobile on May 25, but the game was rained out.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (arm soreness) left the May 25 game after allowing two singles to start the ninth inning. Manager Chip Hale said Burgos would be re-evaluated May 26 and the team would make a decision on him then.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. His soft target return date to the majors was June 4, but it will be “a little later than that,” manager Chip Hale said May 22.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking. He has batted in two extended spring training games but has not played the field. He could be ready to return the first week of June, manager Chip Hale said.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 25 before beginning a rehab assignment to Class A Visalia.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Tuffy Gosewisch

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta