Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS -- Archie Bradley’s first three major league starts hinted at the right-hander’s vast potential.

Bradley outpitched 2014 National League Most Valuable Player Clayton Kershaw in a 6-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 11, outpitched 2014 World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision April 16 against the Giants in San Francisco and cruised through six innings of an 8-5 win April 22 against the Texas Rangers.

Nothing to this game, right? Well, actually, there is something to this game, which Bradley found out the hard way during his last three starts.

Drilled in the face with a liner April 28 by the Colorado Rockies’ Carlos Gonzalez, Bradley was out for three weeks, and he hasn’t been close to the same pitcher since returning. He has allowed 14 runs in 10 2/3 innings over three starts, losing twice.

The Diamondbacks’ 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night was particularly vexing to Bradley, who gave up six runs on five hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings. He couldn’t command his fastball, throwing just 39 of 73 pitches for strikes.

“The injury is past,” Bradley said. “It’s just bad baseball, it’s bad pitching, it’s bad pitches, it’s bad sequences. Just everything is not good right now, and I know that. I just got to get it fixed.”

RECORD: 21-24

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 3-5, 5.19 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 3-4, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Archie Bradley struggled with his fastball command early, and it put him on the wrong foot in a 6-4 loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday night. Handed a 2-0 lead before throwing a pitch, Bradley promptly walked the first two hitters and allowed four first-inning runs. He has given up 14 runs in 10 2/3 innings over three starts since returning to the rotation after coming off the disabled list. He missed three weeks after getting struck in the face April 28 by a liner off the bat of Colorado OF Carlos Gonzalez.

--RHP Josh Collmenter gets the call in Wednesday night’s series finale at St. Louis. Collmenter has experienced success in four career games against the Cardinals, going 2-1 with an 0.96 ERA in 18 2/3 innings. He took a 1-0 loss in last year’s regular-season finale, pitching eight innings and yielding the only run. Collmenter got a no-decision Friday night against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two runs in five innings.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Burgos complained of arm soreness Monday before giving up hits to the only two batters he faced, and manager Chip Hale said the team didn’t want to push him too much. Burgos is 0-2 with a 4.61 ERA in 13 appearances, and he leads major league relievers with a ratio of 16.46 strikeouts per nine innings.

--LHP Vidal Nuno was recalled from Triple-A Reno to replace injured RHP Enrique Burgos. Nuno, acquired from the New York Yankees last year at the trade deadline, was 3-3 with a 3.38 ERA in eight starts and 50 2/3 innings for Reno. Nuno is making his second tour of duty with Arizona this year, as he served five days on the roster earlier this month. He gave the D-backs 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief Tuesday night, allowing only one hit and fanning five.

--RHP David Hernandez, whose rehab assignment appearance at Double-A Mobile was rained out Monday, will pitch for Mobile on Wednesday night at Tennessee. Hernandez has thrown three scoreless innings in three rehab outings, fanning five. He sat out the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was just relying on the fastball early again and just wasn’t throwing enough strikes.” -- Manager Chip Hale, on RHP Archie Bradley, who lasted just 3 2/3 innings Tuesday in the Diamondbacks’ 6-4 loss to the Cardinals.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in extended spring training game April 28-May 9. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Visalia on May 16, then moved his rehab to Double-A Mobile on May 22. He was scheduled to make his second rehab appearance May 25, but the game was rained out. He will pitch for Mobile on May 27.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He might be able to return in mid-June.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking. He appeared in extended spring training games in May. He could be ready to return the first week of June, manager Chip Hale said.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training. He might begin a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia in late May or early June.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

