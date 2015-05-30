Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- An MRI revealed that Tuffy Gosewisch did, in fact, tear his left ACL and Friday, the Diamondbacks placed the catcher on the 15-day disabled list.

Gosewisch, who toiled nine years in the minor leagues before finally getting a chance to be an everyday starter this season, suffered the injury Wednesday in St. Louis. Initial tests showed no structural damage, but Gosewich underwent an MRI during the team’s off-day Thursday, which confirmed the tear.

“He worked all spring and all season with these (pitchers) and he knew them like the back of his hand,” manager Chip Hale said. “That’s the hardest thing to replace. It will be very difficult for us to do that. It’s not going to be easy for (catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia) to walk right in and just be able to measure these guys that way. So we have to help him out. It’s going to be a huge loss for us in that respect.”

Hale wasn’t sure if Gosewisch would need surgery or not.

”We’ll wait until we get back to Phoenix and get maybe a better look at it, and see if surgery is needed,“ Hale said. ”Sometimes just the severity, you might just be able to rehab it, but we don’t know right now.

“I would say it’s the season if it’s surgery on the ACL. It’s terrible. He didn’t feel like it was that loose, so maybe it’s just a slight tear and he’ll be able to rehab it. That’s the best scenario.”

With Gosewisch out, the Diamondbacks will turn to veteran catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who was called up from Triple-A Reno and started Friday night against the Brewers.

Saltalamacchia was released by Miami after just nine games this season. He signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks on May 9 and was batting .188 when he was called up Friday.

“We just felt like talking our scouts that he was the guy that could most help us the most win games right now,” Hale said. “He’s obviously been there done that, playing pretty well in Triple-A and his bat’s starting to come around so, good time to get him up here. (Saltalamacchia) is going to get the bulk of it. He and Pacheco will switch off, but I think (Saltalamacchia) will get the most, being a switch-hitter and matching up with some of the pitchers.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 2-5, 5.33 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 3-5, 5.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia joined the Diamondbacks Friday after his contract was selected from Triple-A Reno. The nine-year MLB veteran was released by Miami on May 5 and signed a minor league deal two days later with Arizona. He was batting .188 (6-for-32) in nine games for Reno when he was called up. Saltalamacchia started Friday against Milwaukee and went 0-for-4, reaching when he was hit by a Jimmy Nelson pitch. Manager Chip Hale said Saltalamacchia will get most of the starts behind the plate.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. He suffered an injury to his left knee trying to run out a ground ball Wednesday at St. Louis. Initial exams on the leg didn’t reveal any structural damage to the knee, but an MRI performed Thursday showed a tear and Gosewisch will be re-examined this weekend in Phoenix.

--3B Yasmany Tomas went 0-for-4 Friday, snapping his hitting streak at 11 games. Tomas began the day leading all MLB rookies with a .349 average and 30 hits in May; he was also tied for third in that group with 13 RBIs.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt tied a career high with three triples in Arizona’s 7-5 victory over the Brewers Friday. Goldschmidt is batting .476 (20-for-42) with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs in 10 career games at Miller Park.

--C Oscar Hernandez (fractured left hand) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on May 29.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For once in my life I called one right. The way he was taking those pitches, I just felt good about that at-bat.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, who had a hunch that SS Nick Ahmed would hit a homer Friday and ended up ripping a solo shot that broke a 4-4 tie and sparked a win over the Brewers.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (jammed left knee) left the May 27 game. He underwent an MRI May 28 and will have his knee examined by team medical staff the weekend of May 30-31 in May in Phoenix.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on May 29. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in extended spring training game April 28-May 9. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Visalia on May 16, then moved his rehab to Double-A Mobile on May 22. He was scheduled to make his second rehab appearance May 25, but the game was rained out. He pitched for Mobile on May 27.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He might be able to return in mid-June.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking. He appeared in extended spring training games in May. He could be ready to return the first week of June, manager Chip Hale said.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played long toss April 22 and threw a bullpen session April 24, his first since being shut down late in spring training. He pitched at extended spring training May 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on May 28.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta