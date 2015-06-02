Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Archie Bradley was nearly untouchable before being hit in the face by a line drive.

Since then, however, the 22-year-old Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander is struggling to regain his form.

“I’ve got to help this team out more and get back to pitching the way I know how,” said Bradley, who allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings Monday in the Diamondbacks’ 8-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. “I really don’t know what it is. I feel like I‘m getting better, but it’s just not translating.”

Bradley posted a 1.80 ERA in his first four starts, and while his control often left something to be desired, he was almost unhittable. Over 20 innings, Bradley allowed a total of nine hits.

Contrast that with his past four starts, in which Bradley has allowed 15 runs on 27 hits in only 15 2/3 innings while posting a 15.67 ERA.

“His stuff is just not the same since he got hit,” said Arizona manager Chip Hale. “He has not come back with the same snap on the breaking ball or the confidence in the changeup. He has to be able to throw his secondary stuff. Hitters can’t just be sitting on the fastball.”

On Monday, six consecutive Atlanta hitters reached base with two outs in the second inning, leading to three runs.

“It wasn’t necessarily walking guys or putting myself in bad situations,” Bradley said. “I was just leaving balls up.”

Bradley said the beaning hasn’t affected him on the mound.

“Yeah, I haven’t pitched well since I came back, but I don’t think it is anything from that,” he said. “I am not scared. I am just not pitching well.”

Monday’s struggles came the day after the Diamondbacks lost a 17-inning game at Milwaukee, further taxing an already tired bullpen, a situation that can roll forward on the team. Arizona doesn’t have another off day until June 11.

”I have put them in a tough situation and hurt our bullpen,“ Bradley said. ”I have done it a few starts in a row, so I have to get better.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-27

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-2, 1.48 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 3-6, 5.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Archie Bradley has yet to regain his form since returning to the rotation after being hit by a line drive April 27. Bradley allowed five runs on eight hits over five innings Monday in a loss to Atlanta, and he has allowed at least four runs in each of his four starts since coming off the DL. Bradley had a 1.80 ERA before the beaning but has pitched to a 15.67 ERA since.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch received the news he was anticipating Monday when he was diagnosed with a full tear of his left ACL. Gosewisch injured his knee Wednesday and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, at which time he speculated that he had torn a knee ligament. He was seen by the Diamondbacks’ chief orthopedic surgeon Monday night, and the diagnosis was confirmed. “Obviously, it is rough, but I am just trying to think about getting back stronger and doing everything I can to come back health,” Gosewisch said.

--RHP Matt Stites, on the 15-day disabled list since the Diamondbacks broke camp due to right elbow inflammation, was activated from the disabled list Monday and immediately optioned to Triple-A Reno. Stites appeared in 37 games last season as a rookie, posting a 5.73 ERA and striking out 26 in 33 innings.

--LHP Patrick Corbin moved closer to a return to the rotation Monday, striking out eight over 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his third extended spring training game. Corbin, who had Tommy John surgery in March 2014, originally was working toward a June 4 target for his return, but that timeline was pushed back by GM Dave Stewart after Corbin felt soreness following a May 20 outing in extended spring training.

--3B Jake Lamb, out since April 21 with stress reaction in his left foot, went 1-for-4 with a triple in an extended spring training game Monday. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

--RHP David Hernandez was scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Double-A Mobile on Monday but the game against Pensacola was rained out. Hernandez has not pitched in the majors since 2013 following Tommy John surgery in April 2014. He has not allowed a run in five innings over five rehab outings this season.

--OF David Peralta did not play Monday after sustaining a bruised left middle finger Sunday. Peralta was pulled from Sunday’s game after batting in the first, allowing him to sit out the remaining 16 innings of the Diamondbacks’ 7-6 loss to Milwaukee. Manager Chip Hale said Peralta would have been available to pinch-hit if needed Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His stuff is just not the same since he got hit.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, on RHP Archie Bradley, who has a 15.67 ERA since returning from the disabled list. He missed time after being struck in head by a line drive April 27.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF David Peralta (bruised left middle finger) left the May 31 game, and he didn’t play June 1. He is day-to-day.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He might need surgery.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on May 29. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in extended spring training game April 28-May 9. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Visalia on May 16, then moved his rehab to Double-A Mobile on May 22. He pitched for Mobile on May 27.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He might be able to return in mid- to late June.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking. He appeared in extended spring training games in late May and June 1. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on June 3.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta