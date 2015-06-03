Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Paul Goldschmidt is getting a little of the Barry Bonds treatment these days. He is getting very few pitches to hit, seemingly none in the situations that matter most.

The Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman walked four times in a 7-6 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday, twice intentionally, and has been walked eight times in the last three games after another four-walk day last Sunday, when Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell did not pitch to Goldschmidt in any of his four at-bats in extra innings in the Brewers’ 7-6, 17-inning victory.

“I can’t say I would do anything different than they are doing, or any of these teams,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said.

As if to reinforce the opposing managers’ strategy, Goldschmidt doubled into the left-center field gap the one time Atlanta pitched to him in the seventh inning. Goldschmidt saw three strikes in five plate appearances, taking one each before walks in the first and second inning and hammering the third for his double.

“He’s always rock solid out there, but when he gets even more hot than he usually is, I wouldn’t go near it,” teammate center fielder A.J. Pollock said. “I’d stay out of the zone too. I don’t really blame them.”

It is hard to.

Goldschmidt is hitting .355 with 13 doubles, 15 homers and 44 RBIs. He is second in the NL slugging percentage, OPS ... and walks (41). He received two more intentional walks Tuesday (after three on Sunday), bringing his major league-leading total to 12.

Atlanta was so careful with Goldschmidt that right-hander Shelby Miller walked him on five pitches with the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning to give the D-backs a 3-1 lead. Miller did not have his best command for maybe the first time this season, but he still was understandably wary.

Goldschmidt is not tempted to expand his hitting zone to counter the strategy, and he does not permit himself to get frustrated by it.

“You get to get on base and another chance to get another runner and score a run. It’s just my mindset,” he said. “Any time we can get an extra runner on base, whether it’s me or someone else, we’ve got a lot of confidence in the other guys. It’s just more opportunities to score more runs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Atlanta (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 3-2, 3.96 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-2, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt walked four times Tuesday and has walked 17 times in his last 13 games, including a five-pitch walk with the bases loaded to force in a run in a 7-6 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday. Goldschmidt was walked four times, three intentionally, in a 6-5, 17-inning loss at Milwaukee on Sunday, when he became the first player in major league history to have three hits and three walks in the same game. “I can’t say I would do anything different,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Goldschmidt also walked four times in a 6-4, 12-inning loss to San Diego on May 9. He has 41 walks, second in the National League behind Washington’s Bryce Harper, and his 12 intentional walks are the major league high.

--RHP Josh Collmenter was in line for a victory Tuesday after leaving with 4-1 lead in the sixth inning, but the bullpen gave up five runs, including two inherited runners. He threw 50 pitches in the first two innings, abbreviating his outing, although he finished with 100 in 5 2/3 innings. “It’s frustrating,” Collmenter said. “I left a lot of pitches and innings out there. It’s not what it could be.” He is 3-5 with a 5.03 ERA in 11 starts.

--LF Ender Inciarte appeared none the worse for the wear after sliding head-first into the leg of a security guard stationed in foul territory down the left field line after catching Atlanta 2B Jace Peterson’s foul fly. Inciarte held his neck after making the catch and stayed on the ground as trainers attended, but after two minutes he got back to his feet and remained in the game. “I caught the ball (then) I hit the guy,” Inciarte said. “I thought I hit the wall, but it was his leg. My neck made a weird movement and I was a little sore after that. He has to be paying attention to what the fans are doing. Maybe he didn’t have a chance to see me going his way. So I just hit him, but I‘m fine.” Inciarte had a two-run single, two walks, two stolen bases and two runs, everything but the single coming after he made contact with the guard.

--LF David Peralta was a late scratch from the starting lineup to give his bruised left middle finger a chance to heal, so Mark Trumbo replaced him as the cleanup hitter and Ender Inciarte moved to left from right. Peralta suffered a contusion on his left middle finger when he fouled a bunt off his hand and was removed in the first inning Sunday. He has not played since.

--RHP David Hernandez pitched a scoreless inning while starting the second game of a doubleheader in Mobile on Tuesday. Hernandez given up one hit and no runs while striking nine in six rehab appearances, all one inning. The D-backs want him to throw a second set of back-to-back outings before reevaluating him for a possible promotion to the majors for the first time since 2013. He missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 2, 2014. Hernandez Six scoreless rehab innings pitched.

--3B Jake Lamb (foot) is expected to start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Wednesday with an eye toward returning for a June 8-10 series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got all the tools. He’s still putting it together. If he stays healthy, he’s an All-Star-type player.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, on CF A.J. Pollock after a win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF David Peralta (bruised left middle finger) left the May 31 game, and he didn’t play June 1-2. He is day-to-day.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He might need surgery.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on May 29. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in extended spring training game April 28-May 9. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Visalia on May 16, then moved his rehab to Double-A Mobile on May 22.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He might be able to return in mid- to late June.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking. He appeared in extended spring training games in late May and June 1. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on June 3.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Mark Trumbo

OF David Peralta