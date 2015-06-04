Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks moved to alleviate their impending logjam at third base and the corner outfield by trading outfielder Mark Trumbo to the Seattle Mariners in a six-player deal Wednesday.

The D-backs sent Trumbo and left-hander Vidal Nuno to the Mariners in exchange for catcher Welington Castillo, right-hander reliever Dominic Leone and minor leaguers Jack Reinheimer and Gabby Guerrero, who is the nephew of Vladimir Guerrero.

With third baseman Jake Lamb scheduled to come off the disabled list soon, the D-backs will have five players for four spots -- Lamb and Yasmany Tomas at third base and A.J. Pollock, Ender Inciarte, David Peralta and Tomas in the outfield. Pollock and Inciarte figure to play every day, with the remaining time divided among the other three. Lamb adds another left-handed bat to a team that was righty-heavy, and he was hitting .414 in 10 games before going down with a stress reaction in his right foot the second week of the season.

“With Yasmany swinging the bat as well as he is, it created a situation where we really needed to open up some space for him,” Arizona general manager Dave Stewart said. “Mark Trumbo, in my short period of time, is a player I had no interest in moving. He is one of my favorite players. It was a tough decision, but Seattle expressed interest in him and they repeatedly expressed interest in him. Sometimes you get to a point where the timing is just right.”

Trumbo, 29, slashed .259/.299/.506 with 10 doubles, nine homers and 23 RBIs in 46 games with the D-backs. He ranked second in homers to Paul Goldschmidt and was tied with Pollock for third in RBIs behind Goldschmidt and Peralta.

“I knew it was a possibility, so it is not something that catches me completely off guard,” Trumbo said. “It’s a bit of a shock. You get comfortable somewhere and you develop a rapport. You have great teammates. If you are removed from that situation, it’s tough.”

The D-backs will save money in the deal, inasmuch as Trumbo was making $6.9 million this season. His contract is considered team-friendly for a power hitter, however, and he also has one more year of arbitration eligibility. Castillo is to make $2.1 million this year and has two years of arbitration remaining.

Tomas, who took over the regular third base job a week or so after Lamb was injured, is hitting .331 with eight doubles, one homer and 20 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-27

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 5-3, 3.11 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 3-3, 5.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt said he likely would decline an offer to participate in the in the home run derby during All-Star game festivities if asked, the same position he took last season. He does not consider himself a good fit for the derby. “I‘m not ruling it out, but I don’t really have much interest in doing that,” said Goldschmidt, who has 15 homers and 44 RBIs. “I don’t think I’d be that good at it. Anyone who’s watched me take BP (batting practice) knows I‘m not just sitting there turning and burning trying to hit home runs. If I was better at it, I’d be more open to doing it if they asked me.” Goldschmidt said he believes the derby can affect a hitter’s swing. “I don’t think it does that for everyone, and I don’t even know if it would do that for me,” he said. “I’d have to think about it more. I definitely could see that happening.”

--RF Mark Trumbo was traded to Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, and he said he could feel it coming. ”You start to hear things and what not,“ he said. ”You do your best to block it out, but if there are rumors of things happening, there is probably some ounce of truth to some of it at least. Trumbo slashed .259/.299/.506 with 10 doubles, nine homers and 23 RBIs in 46 games with the D-backs this season. “With Yasmany (Tomas) swinging the bat as well as he is, it created a situation where we really needed to open up some space for him. Mark Trumbo, in my short period of time, is a player I had no interest in moving. He is one of my favorite players. It was a tough decision.” Trumbo had 95 homers in the NL West while playing for the Los Angeles Angels from 2011-13, “You hope that it would help big time, but I really don’t know,” Trumbo said.

--3B Yasmany Tomas, who has not played the outfield in the majors this year, is expected to play third base and both corner outfield spots after the trade of RF Mark Trumbo and the return of 3B Jake Lamb, general manager Dave Stewart said. Tomas, mainly an outfielder in Cuba played four games in the outfield at Triple-A Reno this season before being recalled when in mid-April. He is hitting .331 with one homer and 20 RBIs.

--C Welington Castillo will join Jarrod Saltalamacchia behind the plate after being acquired from Seattle in the deal that sent RF Mark Trumbo to the Mariners. Castillo, who was traded by the Cubs to the Mariners two weeks ago, is hitting .162 with two homers and seven RBIs in limited time this season. He hit 13 homers and threw out 31.3 percent of potential base stealers in 2014. He is making $2.1 million this season and has two seasons of arbitration remaining. Arizona starting catcher Tuffy Gosewisch suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.

--LHP Vidal Nuno, also part of the trade that sent RF Mark Trumbo to Seattle was 0-1 with a 1.88 ERA in three relief appearances for the D-backs this season. He spent most of his time in the starting rotation at Triple-A Reno, where he was 3-3 with a 3.38 ERA in eight starts. Nuno said the Mariners told him he will join their starting rotation.

--RHP Dominic Leone was acquired from Seattle in the six-player trade Wednesday, and he will join the major league team, general manager Dave Stewart said. Leone, who has been back and forth between Seattle and triple-A Tacoma this season, is 0-0 with a 6.35 ERA this season. He was 8-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 70 strikeouts as a rookie last season, when he led rookie relievers in victories, was second in strikeouts and was third in ERA.

--OF Gabby Guerrero, acquired in the six-player trade that sent RF Mark Trumbo to Seattle, is the nephew of Vladimir Guerrero. He was one of seven minor leaguers to hit .300 with 45 extra-base hits, 90 RBI and 90 runs while playing in the Class A California League last year. He is hitting .215 with two homers and 15 RBIs Double-A at Jackson this season. “The kid has big, big upside,” Arizona general manager Dave Stewart said. “We believe he can play center field. You can never get away from those genes.”

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa tied a career high with eight strikeouts, but when Atlanta put the ball in play Wednesday a lot of damage was done. De La Rosa gave up a season-high seven earned runs and tied a season high by giving up nine hits. He gave up two home runs to Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman, one to right field and one to left, and gave up five two-out runs in the second inning. “I tried to make perfect pitches,” he said.

--CF A.J. Pollock homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career when he hit a bases-empty shot in the fifth inning Wednesday. Pollock hit a game-deciding two-run homer in the seventh inning of a 7-6 victory on Tuesday, and he has three game-winning hits in the seventh inning or later in his last 14 games, according to Elias. He has four such games this season.

--3B Jake Lamb (right foot) was 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in his first rehab game for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. . He was hitting .414 in 10 games before going down with a stress reaction in his right foot the second week of the season. Lamb expected back next week at the latest.

--SS Jack Reinheimer was acquired by Arizona in the six-player trade that sent RF Mark Trumbo to Seattle. Reinheimer, 22, played in 48 games for Double-A Jackson this year and batted .277 with one homer and 16 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A veteran team is not going to try to do too much.” -- Arizona CF A.J. Pollock, who had two hits and sparked a go-ahead rally in the seventh inning with a leadoff double vs. Atlanta on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF David Peralta (bruised left middle finger) left the May 31 game, and he didn’t play June 1-2 but returned June 3.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking. He appeared in extended spring training games in late May and June 1. He begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on June 3.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He might need surgery.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on May 29. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in extended spring training game April 28-May 9. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Visalia on May 16, then moved his rehab to Double-A Mobile on May 22.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He might be able to return in mid- to late June.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Archie Bradley

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jordan Pacheco

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF David Peralta