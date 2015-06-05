Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Archie Bradley will not make his next start after all.

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed Bradley on the disabled list Thursday due to right shoulder tendinitis, and they recalled left-hander Robbie Ray to start against the New York Mets.

Bradley struggled since returning from a previous stay on the disabled list, giving up 19 earned runs, 27 hits and 11 walks in his past four starts, covering 15 2/3 innings.

He has not been the same since he was struck in the face with a line drive in his fourth career start April 18. Bradley was 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA in his first three starts, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and the Texas Rangers’ Yovani Gallardo and earning a no-decision against the San Francisco Giants’ Madison Bumgarner in a game he left with a lead.

Bradley is 0-3 with a 10.91 ERA since returning from the disabled list May 16.

“We just felt like, at this point, after the tough outings, getting hit in the face and then some soreness in his shoulder, we wanted to ‘DL’ him and get him a break,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “I told him this today, we need to get him back to who he was before the injury to the face. He hasn’t had the same stuff, the same location.”

Bradley said he felt more soreness than normal in a May 26 start at St. Louis and that it persisted during his side sessions. An MRI administered earlier this week showed no structural damage.

“Something was funny,” Bradley said. “It wasn’t painful. Just something wasn’t right. It felt off. I was having to labor a little more than I normally do. No one wants to pitch like that, so I said something. Hopefully, we can jump on it, calm it down and go from there. It had been a little more sore the start in St. Louis, but nothing I was really concerned about. Just figured it was a little dead arm or soreness. Just kind of carried over and just not feeling right.”

Bradley will be shut down for a few days before picking up a ball to play catch Sunday or Monday and progressing from there. He will go out on a rehab assignment, Hale said, something the D-backs did not do after he was struck in the face with the liner.

“The mistake maybe by us was not sending him on a rehab then,” Hale said. “He’s a young kid. We talked about it today, ‘You’re young, this is all part of your career.’ We need to stay positive with him, but he needs to understand he can’t continue to pitch the way he was pitching and pitch here. I told him, there’s no guarantees. He has to pitch well and prove he’s ready to pitch here.”

Bradley won the No. 5 spot in the rotation late in spring training, when the Diamondbacks traded Trevor Cahill to the Atlanta Braves to make room for him. Ray was sent down earlier in spring.

In his second major league start of the season, Ray fired five shutout innings Thursday in a no-decision during the Diamondbacks’ 6-2 loss to the Mets.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-5, 4.42 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 3-3, 5.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Ray pitched five scoreless innings in his Chase Field debut after being promoted from Triple-A Reno to start Thursday after RHP Archie Bradley was placed on the disabled list. Ray left with a 1-0 lead after throwing 110 pitches, but the bullpen could not hold on. “He’s a young guy finding his way,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That has been his history, even in Triple-A, a high pitch count, but he has been able to limit the damage.” Ray will remain in the rotation in Bradley’s absence. “We brought him up to pitch,” Hale said. Ray gave up one run in six innings in his only other start with the Diamondbacks, a 5-1 victory in the second game of May 6 doubleheader at Colorado when Arizona needed another starter because of an earlier rainout. He was 2-3 with a 3.67 ERA in nine starts at Reno, where he struck out 57 in 41 2/3 innings.

--RHP Dominic Leone gave up four hits and three runs in the sixth inning Thursday, taking the loss in his first appearance with Arizona since being acquired from Seattle in the six-player Mark Trumbo trade on Wednesday. “Everything was up,” Leone said. Leone got to the ballpark at about 3 p.m., along with C Welington Castillo, who also was part of the trade. Leone had last worked Monday, pitching two scoreless innings. “It is not easy to get off a plane and pitch, but no excuses,” Leone said. He was 0-4 with a 6.35 ERA in 11 relief appearances with the Mariners.

--RHP David Hernandez pitched to one batter in a rehab appearance at Double-A Mobile before the game was rained out Wednesday. “He should be ready,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. “We have not talked about when we are going to activate him, but he’s done everything we have asked.” Hernandez has not allowed a run in seven rehab appearances.

--3B Jake Lamb was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk while serving as the DH in the second game of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Thursday, and he is expected to remain with the Aces for several more days. “Looked good,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He’s going to play there all weekend.” Lamb, who has been on the disabled list since April 21 after sustaining a stress reaction in his left foot, previously targeted the June 8-10 series at the Los Angeles Dodgers as a possible return date.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That is a good hitting team, an aggressive team, and they had good swings on balls they should have hit.” -- RHP Dominic Leone, who allowed three runs in one inning against the Mets on Thursday during his Diamondbacks debut. He took the loss as Arizona fell 6-2.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking. He appeared in extended spring training games in late May and June 1. He begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on June 3, and he might return in early June.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery during the first week of June.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on May 29. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in extended spring training game April 28-May 9. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Visalia on May 16, then moved his rehab to Double-A Mobile on May 22. He was still pitching for Mobile through June 4, and he could be activated in early June.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He might be able to return in mid- to late June.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jordan Pacheco

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF David Peralta