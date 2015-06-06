Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Cuban free agent Yasmany Tomas had another major league first Friday, when he started in right field in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 7-2 win over the New York Mets at Chase Field. It went well.

Not only did Tomas have two hits, including the go-ahead RBI double for a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning, he also made the defensive play of the game. With runners on first and second and one out in the fourth inning, Tomas ran to his left and made a lunging catch of Mets catcher Anthony Recker’s line drive headed toward the right-field corner. It saved at least one run from scoring.

“Probably a game-saving catch,” said right-hander Jeremy Hellickson, who won his third straight start.

When the Diamondbacks traded starting right fielder Mark Trumbo to Seattle in a six-player deal after Wednesday’s game, Tomas became the default fourth outfielder behind A.J. Pollock, Ender Inciarte and David Peralta.

“He’s way more athletic than anybody wants to give him credit for, and once he gets underway he can run a little bit,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It was huge.”

The Diamondbacks were able to trade Trumbo, in part, because $68.5 million man Tomas was hitting well after a sluggish start while getting his feet on the ground. Tomas is slashing .338/.374/.424 with nine doubles, one homer and 21 RBIs. His inclusion Friday added a right-handed bat to the lineup against Mets left-hander Jon Niese, with Peralta getting the day off.

“We have three outfielders and he’s our fourth, so he has to pay sometime,” Hale said. “We talked to him yesterday, and Ariel (coach/translator Prieto) said he felt fine going out there and playing.”

Tomas, 24, had played only two innings previously in the outfield this season, going to left field after pinch-hitting in the 11th inning and staying in the game in a 7-6, 12-inning victory at San Francisco on April 16. Tomas played the outfield in most of his five seasons in Cuba, but he was out there only sparingly in spring training while being force-fed at third base. He played five games in right field for Triple-A Reno the first week of the season before being recalled by the Diamondbacks on April 15.

“So we’ll see,” Hale said. “You are not going to know until you get out there and play. He can do all the drills he wants and b.p. (batting practice shagging). He is out there a lot during b.p. catching fly balls, but you are going to see how it goes. You just never know what is going to happen. You have to deal with it.”

Pollock is the starting center field, and Inciarte played left field when Trumbo started and right field when Peralta started. At this stage, Tomas will play only right field, Hale said.

“We’d adjust the other guys around that, because that is where he is most comfortable,” Hale said. “You just have to trust his natural talents out there. Like I said, you are not going to know until he gets a chance to play out there, so we might as well get it going now.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 8-3, 4.72 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 1-1, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson has made four straight quality starts, winning three of them, to anchor the D-backs’ rotation. He is the only Arizona starter to pitch six innings in the last 10 starts, and he has done it twice. “Command has definitely been a big part of it,” said Hellickson (4-3). “I‘m just not making as many mistakes as I was with the fastball earlier in the year. When I do miss, it’s down. The command off all three pitches is much better.”

--RHP David Hernandez was in the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse Friday after completing the second of his two back-to-back rehab outings at Double-A Mobile, and he and appears likely to be activated soon. “He is ready to go,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. “We’ll probably activate him, if not this weekend, when we go on the road.” Hernandez missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery during spring training. He has made seven scoreless rehab appearances. “Just trying to get him three days off after his outing,” Hale said. “We had him do everything, so he can pitch important innings for us.”

--3B/RF Yasmany Tomas was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his first major league start in the outfield Friday, when he opened in right field two days after RF Mark Trumbo was traded to Seattle. Tomas also made the defensive play of the game when he made a lunging catch of Mets C Anthony Recker’s line drive headed toward the right-field corner with runners on first and second and one out in the fourth inning with the Mets holding a 2-1 lead. “He’s way more athletic than anybody wants to give him credit for, and once he gets underway he can run a little bit,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It was huge.” Tomas was added to put another right-handed bat in the lineup against Mets LHP Jon Niese, with INF Aaron Hill starting at third base and OF David Peralta on the bench.

--CF A.J. Pollock has 30 hits in 70 at-bats after going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs, two runs and a stolen base. “Some days you get your hits, some days you don‘t,” Pollock said. “I‘m not going to think too much about it. I just want to come with the same approach and the same process and whatever happens, happens.” Pollock has raised his season batting average to .330 in his hot streak the last 17 games. He stole third base in the eighth inning, his 14th stolen base of the season, to tie a career high set last year.

--C Welington Castillo was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in his first start for Arizona on Friday, two days after he was acquired from Seattle in a six-player deal that sent RF Mark Trumbo and LHP Vidal Nuno to the Mariners. “I feel good to be here,” Castillo said. Castillo opened the season with the Cubs before being traded to the Mariners two weeks ago. He lost his starting job in Chicago when the Cubs acquired C Miguel Montero from Arizona for two minor leaguers at the winter meetings. “I‘m going to be honest, I thought I was going to be traded earlier than this,” Castillo said. “I got to spend time with Miggy, and he helped me a lot.” Castillo hit .237 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs in 110 games.

--LHP Patrick Corbin is expected to begin a rehab assignment Monday at Class A Visalia, Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Corbin, a 2013 All-Star, missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late March. He will have a soft 60-pitch limit in his first start, manager Chip Hale said, and follow a gradual progression upward. “I think we’ll evaluate him after every one and increase his innings to what we need,” Hale said. “The days in between might not be four days and pitch on the fifth; it might be five days and pitch on the sixth. We’ll see.”

--C Tuffy Gosewisch underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee Friday, the Diamondbacks said. The surgery was to be performed by Dr. Gary Waslewski, the D-backs’ chief orthopedic surgeon and the son of a former major league right-hander by the same name. Waslewski Sr. pitched for five teams in a six-year career that began with Boston in 1967.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I am just trying to enjoy the game and see if I can do something to help the team win.” - CF A.J. Pollock, after he had three more hits in Friday’s victory.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He had the boot removed from his foot May 4 and was expected to start treadmill walking. He appeared in extended spring training games in late May and June 1. He begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on June 3, and he might return in early June.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He had season-ending surgery on June 5.

--RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on March 29. He threw a bullpen session April 14 and threw live batting practice April 21. He pitched in extended spring training game April 28-May 9. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Visalia on May 16, then moved his rehab to Double-A Mobile on May 22. He was pitched a Mobile through June 4, and is expected to be activated in mid-June.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1, and is expected to begin a rehab assignment June 7 at Class A Visalia. He might be able to return in mid- to late June.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jordan Pacheco

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF David Peralta