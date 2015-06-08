Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Asked to recap his first major league appearance in 21 months, Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander David Hernandez had some trouble.

“I don’t really remember much,” Hernandez said after pitching a scoreless eighth inning in the Diamondbacks’ 6-3 loss to the New York Mets on Sunday. “I just remember my heart beating really fast.”

Hernandez could be excused for some nerves. He last stepped to the mound in a major league game on September 29, 2013, the end of what was an often frustrating season: 5-6 with a 4.48 ERA in 62 appearances and a three-week trip down to Triple-A.

However, that was nothing compared to what happened the following March, when Hernandez felt discomfort in his arm during spring training and underwent Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2014 season.

Hernandez was outstanding over the past month on a rehab assignment, throwing six scoreless innings in seven relief appearances. He struck out nine while allowing two walks and one hit.

Coming on in relief Sunday, Hernandez walked Mets first baseman Lucas Duda to begin the inning but retired the next three hitters in order.

An indication of how far Hernandez has come was the what-we-expected nature of manager Chip Hale’s postgame analysis.

“He did a good job,” Hale said. “The game was still tight, and we needed three outs. He got them for us.”

For Hernandez, the outing was the final step in a long road back.

“It was like I was making my debut all over again,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby de la Rosa, 2-2, 3.42 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 3-1, 1.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Collmenter couldn’t stay away from the long ball Sunday afternoon, giving up a career-worst four home runs and five runs overall in six innings. He allowed only four home runs in his previous nine appearances against the Mets spanning 28 innings. Collmenter walked one and only struck out one, the third time in six starts he struck out one or fewer. The Mets’ five runs were the most scored against Collmenter since he surrendered nine runs in 1 1/3 innings May 11 against Washington.

--RHP David Hernandez was activated from the 15-day disabled list Sunday and threw a scoreless eighth inning, his first appearance in the majors since Sept. 29, 2013. He underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2014. “It was like I was making my debut all over again,” he said. Hernandez filled the roster spot vacated when the Diamondbacks optioned RHP Dominic Leone to Double-A Mobile after Saturday’s game.

--2B Chris Owings beat out an infield single in the sixth inning to extend his career-best hitting streak to 11 games. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the game.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run. Without substantial protection behind him in the lineup, Goldschmidt has been walked 14 times in his past nine games and 22 times in the past 16. “I‘m glad we only face him six times,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “That’s what I think about him.”

--RHP J.C. Ramirez had a ninth inning to forget. He only surrendered one run but gave up a hit, walked three -- the last intentionally -- and watched as the Mets stole four bases against him to tie a 31-year-old franchise record.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any time you are giving up balls out of the park, you’re not doing a very good job. I just can’t pitch in the middle of the zone. All the home runs were probably balls over the middle of the plate.” -- RHP Josh Collmenter, who serving up four home run balls Sunday in the Diamondbacks’ 6-3 loss to the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He had season-ending surgery June 5.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1, and is expected to begin a rehab assignment June 8 at Class A Visalia. He might be able to return in mid- to late June.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP J.C. Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF David Peralta