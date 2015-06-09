Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- It doesn’t beat winning a national championship, but being the top pick in the Major League Baseball draft comes awfully close, shortstop Dansby Swanson says.

The Arizona Diamondbacks made Swanson the No. 1 overall selection Monday. The two-time All-American and finalist for the Golden Spikes award, Swanson homered and helped lead defending national champ Vanderbilt back to the College World Series with a win over Illinois. Minutes later, he found out he was the top pick.

“This day definitely couldn’t have been scripted any better,” Swanson said.

Swanson went 2-for-4 and scored the go-ahead run in the 4-2 win over Illinois for a return trip to the College World Series.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Swanson said. “That’s the best I can sum it up.”

Arizona manager Chip Hale believes Swanson’s addition is an excellent one.

“I watched the game against Illinois, and he did a very nice job,” Hale said. “We’ve got a great team up here, so it’s always great to add talent in the organization. Everything I’ve heard about him is top-notch. Great makeup kid. We’ll get a chance to see him, hopefully, in the instructional league. Wish him luck.”

Swanson, who is batting .350 with 15 home runs in 66 games, is only the second No. 1 overall pick in the franchise’s history. The club took Justin Upton first in the 2005 draft. He also is only the second Vanderbilt player taken No. 1, with pitcher David Price, now with the Detroit Tigers, going first in 2007.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 0-1, 0.82 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 4-3, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa was tagged for all nine Dodgers runs and 10 hits in five innings in Monday’s 9-3 rout. De La Rosa (2-3), a former Dodger, struck out four, all looking, and walked one. The loss was his second this season at the hands of the Dodgers, who also beat him May 1. “They did a nice job of fighting off some pitches and then just flipped those balls out to the outfield,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “He just didn’t get his (pitches) quite low enough. He did a nice job, and then he gave up some big (home runs). It hurt. We’ve talked over and over about our starters and trying get them deeper in games. We haven’t been able to get them that deep, but they have given us a chance to win. I thought tonight Rubby didn’t give us a shot.”

--RHP David Hernandez had no ill effects following his first appearance in the major leagues in 21 months. Hernandez, who missed the entire 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the New York Mets. Manager Chip Hale wanted to give Hernandez at least a day off, saying he would prefer he not pitch in back-to-back games until later in the season.

--OF A.J. Pollock has hit safely in eight of the last 10 road games. Pollock provided much of the offense in Monday’s blowout loss to the Dodgers, lining a two-run double in the sixth inning. During the 10-game stretch on the road, Pollock is 15-for-39 (.386) with two home runs, a triple, four doubles and eight RBIs.

--OF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 11 games against the Dodgers. Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a run.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He had season-ending surgery June 5.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1, and is expected to begin a rehab assignment June 8 at Class A Visalia. He might be able to return in mid- to late June.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

