Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

LOS ANGELES -- Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Patrick Corbin got knocked around in his first rehab start Monday night with Class A Visalia, but manager Chip Hale wasn’t concerned Tuesday.

Corbin lasted only two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks in an 8-3 loss to host Lancaster.

“He’s fine. He’s 100 percent healthy,” Hale said before his club faced the Los Angeles Dodgers. “He felt great in the bullpen, threw great in the bullpen, went out for the game and his mechanics got a little out of whack. Threw too many balls, and the balls he threw for strikes were up in the zone and the kids down there hit him.”

Corbin, working his way back from Tommy John surgery in March 0f 2014, will rest five days before starting another rehab stint Sunday with Double-A Mobile.

“Physically, his elbow felt great, and today he felt great,” Hale said. “We’re not worried about that. That’s what these rehabs are all about. But the main thing is he feels good. Now, the next thing is we need to see results.”

The 25-year-old Corbin was the ace of the Diamondbacks staff before sustaining a tear of his ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow during spring training last year. He was an All-Star in 2013, posted a 14-8 record with a 3.41 ERA in 32 games that season. He had 179 strikeouts and 54 walks in 208 1/3 innings.

--OF A.J. Pollock didn’t start and rested for much of the contest before coming on as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. Pollock fouled out to 1B Adrian Gonzalez to end the game. Manager Chip Hale said Pollock, who has played in 56 of the club’s previous 57 games, deserved a much-needed breather.

--LHP Robbie Ray (1-1) was charged with two runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings before yielding to Reed. It was the longest outing of the 23-year-old Ray’s career. He has allowed only three runs in 17 2/3 innings with a 1.53 ERA in three starts this year. “He did a good job. He had some struggles early, but he battled,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “He had a nice pitch count, and did a nice job. We’ll build on that.”

--OF Ender Inciarte went 2-for-4 to record his 21st multi-hit game of the season. Inciarte has reached base in 12 consecutive games against the Dodgers.

--INF Nick Ahmed has proved to be a road warrior lately. Ahmed is batting .333 (16-for-48) with two home runs and six RBIs in the last 16 games on the road. Ahmed went 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s loss to Los Angeles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a good job. He had some struggles early, but he battled. He had a nice pitch count, and did a nice job. We’ll build on that.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, on LHP Robbie Ray after a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He had season-ending surgery June 5.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

