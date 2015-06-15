Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Diamondbacks get more from their starting pitchers of late, Arizona manager Chip Hale finds himself walking a fine line between over- and under-use of the bullpen.

Even he was surprised to learn on Sunday that right-hander David Hernandez had not been in a game since June 7. The D-backs want to be careful with Hernandez, who underwent Tommy John surgery and holds up that June 7 one-inning appearance against the Mets as his only work since Sept. 29, 2013, while a member of the Washington Nationals.

“Right now he’s in a spot where we want to get some soft landings for him,” Hale said. “We feel like his stuff is good, but we don’t want to put him in a tough situation yet.”

Deciding how much and how little to lean on Hernandez is Hale’s challenge.

“Every third day would be perfect coming off of surgery like that,” he said. “You ask him and I bet he’d say he’d like to pitch every other day or every day.”

It’s a good problem in Hale’s book, stemming again from more consistent starting pitching from a staff that boasts four of its current five starters having been acquired via trade in the offseason.

During the three-game sweep in San Francisco, Arizona starters Chase Anderson, Allen Webster and Rubby De La Rosa combined to win all three and post a combined 0.87 ERA.

”You get in this situation when your starters start pitching well and, all of a sudden, your relievers don’t pitch enough,“ Hale said. ”You kind of go back and forth. And then their stuff doesn’t seem as good when they get in a game, yet when you pitch them too much you have a chance of hurting guys.

“It’s a really fine line walk here,” he added.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-32

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 1-1, 1.53 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 4-6, 4.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Wellington Castillo has started consecutive games just once since acquired by Arizona on June 2, but that may change soon. Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale estimates Castillo will draw two of every three starts. “We want to keep him fresh,” Hale said. “He’s just trying to learn a new pitching staff and he’s been unbelievable talking to guys, watching a lot of video. He’s just bringing another element.”

--LHP Andrew Chafin was not called upon on Sunday by manager Chip Hale, who is trying to be careful how much he uses the lefty reliever. “He’s young, hasn’t relieved before and we have to be very careful of that,” Hale said. “We’ve had to keep him out just to rest his arm even though he feels good.”

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa established a career high for wins (5) and strikeouts for a season (77) following Sunday’s eight-inning gem in San Francisco. De La Rosa worked well with new Diamondbacks catcher Welington Castillo to keep the ball down. “I just told him, try your two-seemer down,” Castillo said. “That’s why we got double plays. Our defense was good.”

--LHP Robbie Ray takes the mound on Monday for the fourth time since his promotion from Triple-A Reno on June 4. Ray has surrendered two or fewer runs in all of his first three starts. Ray surrendered two runs on four hits in 6 2/3innings against the host Los Angeles Dodgers during his last outing on June 9.

--LHP Patrick Corbin, who has been on a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia since June 8, was transferred to Double-A Mobile on Sunday. He pitched 4 2/3 innings while allowing two runs (both earned) on six hits while striking out three.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We came in and played good baseball.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, after a win in San Francisco on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8 and was transferred to Double-A Mobile on June 14.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent back surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Allen Webster

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Yasmany Tomas

INF Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF David Peralta