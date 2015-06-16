Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Baseball “purists” don’t like the designated hitter, but Arizona Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale welcomed the opportunity to get another hitter in his lineup for the two interleague games against the Los Angeles Angels in their American League ballpark.

Hale has had to find a way to get at-bats for four outfielders -- Ender Inciarte, A.J. Pollock, David Peralta and Yasmany Tomas -- all of whom have hit relatively well, and Hale has made it work: The Diamondbacks lead the National League with 290 runs scored. Getting use of the DH spot, though, just made things a little easier.

“It’s nice for us,” Hale said before the game. “We’re always trying to get another hitter in there. We’re always having to juggle our outfielders between the four guys. This enables me to get everybody in there.”

Hale, though, suddenly found himself short an outfielder. Inciarte started as the left fielder but he strained his right hamstring running out a ground ball leading off the game and had to come out. Hale had Tomas as his DH, but moving Tomas to left field would have meant Arizona would lose the DH spot and the pitcher would have to hit.

Instead, Hale put Cliff Pennington in left field, even though Pennington had never played in the outfield. Pennington not only made all the routine plays, he also threw out Angels shortstop Erick Aybar trying to stretch a single into a double.

“He made one of the best plays of the year by cutting that ball off and throwing Aybar out at second,” Hale said. “He just looked like a natural, he’s a good athlete. He can play anywhere.”

After the game, Inciarte was placed on the 15-day disabled list. The Diamondbacks are expected to call up an outfielder/first baseman Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-32

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 4-3, 5.29 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 6-4, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson will start Tuesday against the Angels. Hellickson had a stretch of four consecutive quality starts from May 19-June 5 before the streak ended in his last start (five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings vs. the Dodgers). He is 3-2 with a 2.73 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Angels.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt doubled in the first inning Monday against the Angels, extending his streak of reaching base by hit or walk to 25 games. He’s hitting .442 (38-for-86) over the 25 games and overall leads the majors in hitting at .366.

--CF A.J. Pollock went 1-for-3 against the Angels Monday, extending his hitting streak in interleague games to 11. He’s hitting .386 (17-for-44) during the streak.

--LHP Robbie Ray threw seven scoreless innings, allowing only two hits, to earn the victory in a 7-3 win over the Angels Monday. Ray took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, becoming the third Diamondbacks pitcher in the past four games to do so. “He had good velocity today, better than he’s had, and the ball was jumping out of his hand,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of Ray. “And he was throwing strikes. His pitch count was very manageable.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Starting pitching, like anything else, like hitting, the guys compete. They see the first guy go out there and get close to throwing a no-hitter, and all of a sudden here comes the next one and the next one. It runs like that.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, after his team got its fourth straight win Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (right hamstring) left the June 15 game when he was injured while running out a ground ball in the first inning. It was diagnosed with a strain, and he was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

INF Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

CF A.J. Pollock

RF David Peralta

OF Yasmany Tomas