Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Arizona Diamondbacks called up Danny Dorn from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, replacing Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring).

Dorn was in the starting lineup at first base, giving Diamondbacks manager a chance to use regular first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the designated hitter spot.

Dorn went 2-for-4 Tuesday and is now hitting .385 (5-for-13) with the Diamondbacks this season, which includes a brief stay with the club in April.

If anyone deserved a promotion from Triple-A, it was Dorn, who can also play both corner outfield spots. In 39 games at Reno this season, Dorn was hitting .426 (63-for-148) with 14 doubles, four homers and 25 RBIs.

“I think it’s preparation, trying to come in every day and go through my routine and my work and listen to the coaches and try to keep my swing as short as possible,” Dorn said of his success this season. “Take every day as a new day. It doesn’t matter what you did yesterday, you’ve just got to go out and get hits every day and take good at-bats.”

For Dorn, Tuesday’s game at Angel Stadium was a homecoming of sorts. He attended Diamond Bar High and Cal State Fullerton, both schools a short freeway drive away. He never played before at Angel Stadium, sitting out with an injury when his Cal State Fullerton Titans played here.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 4-3, 2.59 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 2-1, 2.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson will start Wednesday against the Angels. Anderson took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his last start, last week against the Giants. He wound up giving up one hit in seven scoreless innings. He has never faced the Angels.

--1B Danny Dorn was called up from Triple-A Reno to replace injured OF Ender Inciarte on the roster. Dorn, who started Tuesday’s game against the Angels and went 2-for-4, was hitting .426 (63-for-148) with 14 doubles, four homers and 25 RBIs in 39 games for the Aces.

--OF David Peralta went 1-for-4 on Tuesday against the Angels and is hitting .293 (12-for-41) in his last 16 games. Peralta, the Diamondbacks’ rookie of the year last year, began his professional career as a pitcher in the Cardinals organization.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson gave up two runs on four hits and one walk in six innings but got the loss Tuesday against the Angels. The big blow was a two-run homer he gave up to Angels 1B Albert Pujols in the sixth inning. “He did a good job, the mistake to Pujols was his only bad pitch,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “But in that situation, we can’t let that guy beat us. He’s their Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt), and you see how they pitch Goldy in those situations. You have to be very careful, he just made a mistake.”

--OF Ender Inciarte officially went on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday. He was injured Monday, pulling up with a strained left hamstring trying to leg-out a hit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a good job, the mistake to Pujols was his only bad pitch. But in that situation, we can’t let that guy beat us. He’s their Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt), and you see how they pitch Goldy in those situations. You have to be very careful, he just made a mistake.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, on RHP Jeremy Hellickson after a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mobile on June 15.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 16.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Danny Dorn

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas