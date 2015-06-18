Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Chip Hale and Steve Kerr, contemporaries at the University of Arizona in the 1980s and two of the most accomplished athletes in school history, renewed contact Wednesday after Kerr’s Golden State Warriors won the NBA title.

“I texted him this morning and he got right back to me,” said Hale, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ manager. “I was amazed, but that’s the kind of guy he is. Very happy for him. And obviously I grew up in the Bay Area, grew up a Warriors fan. It’s really cool to see it go back to the Bay.”

Hale, who grew up in Moraga, Calif., and Kerr have at least one more thing in common. They are both in their first year as top-level coach/managers, although Kerr previously spent time as the Phoenix Suns’ general manager. Hale said he learned several lessons while watching the way Kerr guided the Warriors past Cleveland in six games in the NBA Finals.

“One thing I learned is about rest,” Hale said in his Wednesday press conference after fielding questions about third baseman Jake Lamb, who is back from a stress reaction in his left foot.

”You guys have asked me about Jake ... That’s what has worried me about A.J. (center fielder Pollock), worried me about Ender (left fielder Inciarte) before he got hurt. Finding ways, even when guys are going good of giving them a break.

“In baseball we have just keep running guys out there. And what Steve did was what the (San Antonio) Spurs have done over the years. You just have to sit your stars sometime, because in the end, to be the championship team that he created, his guys were fresh.”

Hale, who helped Arizona to the 1986 NCAA baseball title, also said he respected the way Kerr not only relied on those around him but also gave them the credit, especially for the lineup change that moved Andre Iguodala into the starting lineup for Game 4.

“The way he use his assistant coaches was genius, in giving them credit for all those things in the Finals,” Hale said. “Going small like that was incredible. It wasn’t even his idea. He gave the credit to his video guy, which is really cool.”

Kerr was a starting guard on Arizona’s 1988 Final Four team that included Sean Elliott and he won five NBA championships as a player, three with Chicago and two with San Antonio.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 4-5. 3.60 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Allen Webster, 1-0, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson made another quality start Wednesday, giving up two runs and seven hits in six innings. Anderson extended his scoreless streak to 14 2-3 innings before the Angels scored in the fifth inning. “He’s our stopper as a starter,” manager Chip Hale said. “I’ve said for a couple of weeks now that Chase should be in the discussion to be one of the All-Star pitchers.” Anderson, who gave up one hit in seven innings in a 1-0 victory at San Francisco on Friday, has given up three earned runs in his last 18 2-3 innings. He has given up more than two earned runs in only three of his 13 starts, although he is only 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA.

--3B Jake Lamb was given a day off against Angels LHP Hector Santiago on Wednesday, in part because of the matchup and in part because the D-backs plan to be very cautious after his return from a stress reaction in his left foot. IF Aaron Hill started at third. “We wanted to go with the best matchup, number one, ”Hale said. “Number two, I don’t want to run Lamb out there five, six, seven days in a row right now, and probably not the rest of the year. We are probably going to give him those days when we can, and when the matchups are in Hill’s favor, it is better to do it then. I just want to be very careful. We played him a lot in spring training. He’s a big guy. Obviously we have the hot spot there on the foot, the stress reaction. Just don’t want it to come back. He’s too important.”

--RHP Archie Bradley is scheduled to throw 45 pitches a simulated game Thursday at Salt River Fields before possibly going out on a rehab assignment. “The reports in the side work have been really good,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. “He said he is starting to feel like he did at the start of the year.” Bradley is expected to make at least one rehab start before possibly returning. “He’d have to pitch,” Hale said. Bradley, 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA, has been on the disabled list since June 4 with right shoulder tendinitis. He missed time earlier in the season after being struck in the face by a line drive April 28.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base in 27 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors, after homering in the first inning. He also singled in the eighth. “Goldy does Goldy things,” Arizona RHP Chase Anderson said. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto, like Goldschmidt a selective slugger, has reached in 26 straight after singling as a pinch-hitter Wednesday.

--LHP Oliver Perez was at his efficient best in the seventh inning Wednesday, getting his only batter on one pitch. Perez entered to faced left-handed hitting Angels RF Kole Calhoun with runners on second and third and one out and got Calhoun to pop out to center field on his first pitch. In 30 appearances this season, Perez has logged 18 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t (want the win.) It feels good obviously. But as long as the team gets the win, that’s all I care about. We want to keep it rolling.” -- D-backs RHP Chase Anderson, after a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He is scheduled to pitch a simulated game June 18. Manager Chip Hale said Bradley will make at least one rehab start before being reevaluated.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mobile on June 15.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 16.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

