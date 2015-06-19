Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- While outfielder Ender Inciarte is on the disabled list, the Arizona Diamondbacks will use more of a set lineup and less of the outfield rotation they have used all season, manager Chip Hale said.

A.J. Pollock, David Peralta and Yasmany Tomas figure to start almost every day for the next two weeks, Hale indicated, as Inciarte recovers from a strained right hamstring muscle that landed him on the disabled list Tuesday.

Hale has spent most of the first 10 weeks of the season managing a rotation that included four outfielders, first when Mark Trumbo was on the roster (he was traded to Seattle on June 3) and then after third baseman Jake Lamb returned from the disabled list and Yasmany Tomas began spending most of his time in right field.

Danny Dorn, recalled when Inciarte went on the disabled list, played first base in first major league start Tuesday, when Paul Goldschmidt was used as the DH in Anaheim, but his role is expected to be limited.

Less certain is the batting order spot for Peralta, who hit fourth Tuesday, second Wednesday and seventh Thursday, dropping against left-hander C.J. Wilson.

“Probably just be off the bench. (Tuesday) was a nice day to give ‘Goldy’ a chance to DH,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. “Danny could play a little bit of outfield. If we need to give A.J. a day off, he could play one of the corners and Peralta could go over to center. We really don’t have that natural center fielder like Ender or A.J. Just have to keep a watch on A.J. and make sure his legs are good.”

Peralta made 13 starts in center field last season after Pollock suffered a fractured hand that sidelined him for almost three months, but he has not played there this season. He has started 37 games in left field and one in center.

Pollock, who is making a run at an All-Star berth, has played in 64 of the D-backs’ 66 games this season. He is slashing .316/.357/.484plus with 13 doubles, eight homers, 31 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He already has tied his career high for homers and stolen bases in a season.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 7-0, 3.59 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 5-3, 5.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Allen Webster was charged with six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first home start of the season, but three of those runs scored after he left the game with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. “He had good stuff today,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “His ball was moving downward. He got a lot of ground balls, but it might have caused him to have a little trouble with control, too.” Webster was making his nome debut after giving up two runs in a 4-2 victory at San Francisco last Saturday, when he was recalled from Triple-A Reno to join the starting rotation.“I didn’t have my command I did the previous game before, but I went out there and battled,” Webster said. “My stuff was there today, it’s just I left a few fastballs up.” Angels SS Taylor Featherston and 2B Johnny Giavotello homered off Webster in the third inning.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Thursday, all his at-bats against Los Angeles Angles LHP C.J. Wilson. The 0-fer snapped Goldschmidt’s streak of reaching base in 27 straight games reaching base via hit or walk. “He pitched well,” Goldschmidt said. “He got ahead and made good pitches. We need to do a better job. One run is not going to win many ball games. We have to find a way to come through. I had a couple of opportunities and wasn’t able to do anything.” Goldschmidt, hitting .357, was 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position.

--RHP Josh Collmenter, who was moved to the bullpen when RHP Allen Webster was promoted to the starting rotation last Saturday, gave up one run on three hits in 2 2-3 innings in his first relief appearance of the season and his first appearance since June 7. “Obvioiusly it had an effect on him,” manager Chip Hale said. “His control wasn’t where it needed to be. He got us through the game.” Collmenter entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth inning and allowed all three inherited runners to score.

--RHP Aaron Blair, the Diamondbacks’ top pitching prospect, had a rough first start for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday after being promoted from Double-A Mobile. Blair gave up eight runs and two home runs in four innings against Tacoma. A sandwich pick after the first round of the 2013 draft, Blair was 6-3 with a 2.70 ERA in 13 starts at Mobile with 64 strikeouts in 84 1-3 innings. He was named to the Southern League midseason all-star team and led the league with 13 quality starts.

--RHP J.C. Ramirez, who was designated for assignment when the Diamondbacks recalled RHP Allen Webster last Saturday, has cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Reno. Ramirez, who began the season in Reno, was 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 12 relief appearances with Arizona. He got his first major league victory in his first appearance May 10 against San Diego, the day he was purchased from the Aces.

--RHP Archie Bradley (shoulder tendinitis) threw 54 pitches in a simulated game Thursday at Salt River Fields. It’s believed to be the last step before going on a rehab assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just didn’t play well enough today, and they did.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, after a loss to the Angels on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw 54 pitches in a simulated game June 18. It’s believed to be the last step before he goes on a rehab assignment.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mobile on June 15.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 16.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Danny Dorn

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas