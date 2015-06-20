Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Rubby De La Rosa and catcher Welington Castillo played Little League together as kids in the Dominican Republic, and they have made the major league look like kids’ stuff, too.

De La Rosa has given up only two runs, one earned, in the two starts he has thrown to Castillo, who was obtained from Seattle in the Mark Trumbo deal on June 3. The latest was a 4-2 victory over San Diego on Friday, when De La Rosa gave up five hits and two runs (one earned) in seven innings. De La Rosa threw eight shutout innings to Castillo in a 4-0 victory at San Francisco last Sunday.

“They’ve become a nice combination,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said.

De La Rosa (6-3) struck out six and walked three with an arsenal that included a four-seam fastball that touched 99 mph Friday, although he relied more on his sinking two-seam fastball most of the night, a nod to Castillo’s game-calling. In the two games the two have worked together, De La Rosa has shook off his catcher four times, and two of those were done to throw off opposing hitters, De La Rosa said.

“Me and Castillo stayed on the same page,” said De La Rosa, getting his first chance to be a regular rotation member this season. “I just stayed focused and tried to follow him. It’s good to have a guy like him. He is really good for me. He tries to make me more comfortable with all my pitches in any situation and in any count. I‘m more confident than before. I try to follow him. I try to make my pitches.”

Castillo, 28, is almost two years older than De La Rosa, but they played on the same youth baseball teams in and around Santo Domingo. Castillo did not catch De La Rosa back then -- Castillo was a middle-of-the-field player, like most major leaguers were in their youth. But he saw the potential.

“I was lucky to play with him in Little Leagues, so we have a really good background,” said Castillo, who also supported De La Rosa with an RBI double in a three-run third inning that gave the D-backs a 4-0 lead Friday.

“I never thought I was going to catch him in the big leagues. I feel happy having him here.”

De La Rosa was in trouble only once, after a two-out single by James Shields led to a bases-loaded walk to Justin Upton to force in a run and cut the score to 4-1 in the fifth inning. After a mound visit from Castillo, De La Rosa struck out Matt Kemp on a 1-2 slider to leave the bases loaded.

“He did another great job,” Hale said. “Had great stuff tonight. The only hiccup was he allowed the pitcher to get a hit on an off-speed pitch instead of throwing something nasty there. He left it right there for him to and kind of lost his focus there for a few hitters. He got out of it, that’s a big step forward. I think Welington really helped him there to just allow the one run. Getting Kemp was big for him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 3-7, 4.02 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 2-1, 1.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Yasmany Tomas may miss a day or two but probably no more, manager Chip Hale said, after suffering a contusion when he was struck in the left elbow by a James Shields pitch in the first inning. X-rays were negative. Tomas stayed in the game for one more at-bat before leaving in the last of the fourth inning, when Danny Dorn took over in right field. “There’s big old lump on there,” Hale said. “When swung on the strikeout (in the third inning), he said that was enough. Probably going to have to give him a day tomorrow to see if we can get some range of motion back.” Tomas made a diving catch in the top of the third inning, landing on his left side, but that did not make it worse, Hale said.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa has given up only two runs (one earned) in the two games he has worked with former childhood teammate and new C Welington Castillo, who was obtained from Seattle in the Mark Trumbo trade June 3. De La Rosa (6-3) gave up five hits and one earned run in a 4-2 victory over San Diego on Friday. “He did another great job,” manager Chip Hale. “Had great stuff tonight.” De La Rosa threw eight scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory at San Francisco last Sunday. His ERA is at 4.96 because he has given up six, five, seven and nine runs in four starts.

--C Oscar Hernandez, a Rule 5 pick last winter, will join the major league team when he returns from the disabled list, manager Chip Hale said Friday. “We like Oscar,” Hale said. Hernandez, who has been out since suffering a hamate bone injury in spring training, has played four games at Class A Kane County on a rehab assignment and could be ready to return in two weeks. If the D-backs do not put him on the major league roster when he is healthy, they must offer him back to Tampa Bay. Hernandez hit .249 with nine homers at 63 RBIs at Class A Bowling Green last season. Newcomers Welington Castillo and Jarrod Saltalamacchia are Arizona’s two catchers while Tuffy Gosewisch (knee) and Gerald Laird (back) are on the disabled list. Gosewisch is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin signed with the Diamondbacks after exercising an opt-out in his minor league deal with Cleveland on Thursday, and he was on a plane headed to Sacramento to pitch from Triple-A Reno on Friday night. Chacin has battled shoulder injuries the last two seasons and was released by Colorado this spring, but he has had success. He had double-digit victories in 2011 and 2013 and has been especially hard on the D-backs in his career, going 5-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 14 career appearances.

--RHP Archie Bradley threw 54 pitches in a simulated game Thursday, his first time facing hitters since going on the disabled list June 2, but the Diamondbacks will wait to see how he recovers before scheduling his next step. “I don’t know if we are going to do another one (sim game) or let him go out and pitch,” manager Chip Hale said of a possible rehab assignment. “We have to see how healthy he is the next couple of days. He seems like he is feeling good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did another great job.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, of RHP Rubby De La Rosa after the win over the Padres Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Yasmany Tomas (left elbow contusion) may miss a day or two but probably no more, manager Chip Hale said, after leaving the June 19 game. X-rays were negative.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw 54 pitches in a simulated game June 18. It was believed to be the last step before he goes on a rehab assignment.

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mobile on June 15.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 16.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Danny Dorn

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas