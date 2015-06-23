Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- With a 7-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks are within one game of .500.

Again.

The D-backs (34-35) have not been able to get back to even last nine times they have had a chance, including three times in the last week, but manager Chip Hale has a simple explanation.

“I guess what it comes down to, we have to be good enough to be .500, and we haven’t been able to do it,” Hale said. “We have to be better. We have to be a better team. That’s just my honest opinion. I think about it a lot now because I am asked that question on a daily basis. I think we’re going to get there, and we are going to go past it, but we have to be better.”

The D-backs are headed in the right direction after winning seven of their last 10 games. The starting pitching has been a big factor. They have had seven quality starts in that stretch, and only once has a starter given up more than three runs.

”It all goes with our starting pitching,“ Hale said after Jeremy Hellickson gave up two runs while striking out a season-high seven in six innings to beat San Diego on Sunday. ”When our starting pitching gives us a chance to win, I think we are a very, very good team. It allows our bullpen to get rested. Our hitters feel better about things. They don’t feel like they are always coming back.

“Those guys have really been doing a great job of keeping us in the game early. You saw the games we weren‘t. We struggled. I think that’s where it all starts.”

The D-backs will have their 10th chance to get to .500 for the first time since they were 8-8 in the first game of a three-game series in Colorado on Tuesday, after their second off day in 23 days.

“We need it,” Hale said of the Monday break. “There are some guys who have been playing a lot. Losing Inciarte kind of hurts our rotation in the outfield. A.J. (Pollock) has been playing a whole lot, and it is going to be hard to take him out in Denver with that big outfield, so it’s good him to get a nice day to breathe.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 3-1, 2.84 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 2-9, 5.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Enrique Burgos was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday and former closer Addison Reed was sent to Triple-A Reno. Burgos had been out with tendinitis in his right shoulder since late May. He pitched in three rehab games with Double-A Mobile and struck out six hitters in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. In 13 games for Arizona this season, Burgos is 0-2 with a 4.61 ERA, although he has 25 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings.

--RHP Addison Reed was sent to Triple-A Reno Monday, when Arizona activated RHP Enrique Burgos from the 15-day disabled list. Burgos had been out with tendinitis in his right shoulder since late May. Reed is 2-2 with three saves and a 5.92 ERA, but he is 0-2 with a 10.22 ERA at Arizona’s Chase Field. He gave up four runs in 2/3 inning Saturday in an 8-1 loss to the Padres.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson struck out a season-high seven while going six innings in a 7-2 victory over San Diego on Sunday, when gave up six hits and never even got to a three-ball count. Hellickson threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of his 24 batters, but the day ended on a sticky note when Hellickson was forced to leave after feeling a pinch in his back on a swing while striking out in the sixth inning. If not for that, he would have gone back out, manager Chip Hale said. “Just the last couple of swings of that last at-bat, felt something in the back a little bit,” Hellickson said. “I think I’ll be all right. It will be sore for a couple of days, but I definitely won’t think it will keep me from making my next start.” Hellickson is to take treatment on the off day Monday, Hale said.

--RF Yasmany Tomas was 0-for-4 while returning to the starting lineup Sunday, but he showed no ill effects of the bruised left elbow that forced him to leave Friday’s game in the fourth inning. Tomas had some swelling discomfort Saturday but pinch hit in the eighth inning. “He’s not going to hurt himself any more by playing,” manager Chip Hale said.

--LHP Patrick Corbin is scheduled to make two more rehab starts barring any setbacks, manager Chip Hale said, before joining the major league team. Corbin gave up two runs and three hits in 5 2-3 innings in a rehab start at Double-A Mobile on Saturday, giving up only a single in the first five innings before permitting two runs in the sixth. “He looked good,” said Hale, who watched a replay of Corbin’s start on his iPad. “That’s typical. Just tires a little bit at the end. That’s why we are building him up.” With two more rehab starts, Corbin would be in line to join the rotation the second week of July.

--RHP Archie Bradley, who pitched a simulated game Thursday, is expected to begin a rehab assignment for Triple-A Reno when the Aces play in Tacoma this week. The teams begin a four-game series Tuesday. Bradley (shoulder tendinitis) is eligible to return from the disabled list any time, but the D-backs want him to pitch at least one rehab game before making a decision.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who signed a minor league contract with Arizona on Friday, won his first game at Triple-A Reno on Saturday. Chacin gave up five hits and one run and struck out nine in a 2-1 victory at Sacramento. Chacin opted out of his minor league contract at Cleveland on Thursday after going 1-3 with a 3.21 ERA in seven starts at Triple-A Columbus.

--OF Ender Inciarte, who has been on the disabled since Tuesday, is expected to return when he is eligible after 15 days, manager Chip Hale said. Inciarte ran in the Chase Field swimming pool over the weekend, the water resistance alleviating some of the stress on his sore right hamstring. With leadoff man Inciarte out, Hale has bumped A.J. Pollock into the leadoff spot while searching for a fit at the number two in the order. He has used LF David Peralta, 3B Jake Lamb, OF Danny Dorn and 3B Aaron Hill at No. 2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a great job. His breaking ball was superb today. Was bouncing it. Used his changeup a lot and was locating the fastball.” -- D-backs manager Chip Hale, on RHP Jeremy Hellickson after a win Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mobile on June 15. He was activated June 22.

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He was running in a pool in late June, and he is expected to return when he is eligible July 1, manager Chip Hale said.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14 and June 20.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw 54 pitches in a simulated game June 18.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 16.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Danny Dorn

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas